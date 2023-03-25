What is Depleted Uranium? Radiation Hazard Explained After Putin Warned Britain About Tank Shells In Ukraine | world news





Russia has accused Britain of increasing the likelihood of a “nuclear conflict” by supplying ironclad depleted uranium tank shells to Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia must “respond appropriately” as it seizes another opportunity to threaten nuclear escalation in the war in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Baroness Annabel Goldie confirmed that some of the ammunition Britain is sending to Ukraine for Challenger 2 battle tanks contains armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

But what are the real risks associated with such ammunition? And why do tank shells contain depleted uranium in the first place?

What is Depleted Uranium?

Depleted uranium (DU) is the material left after the most highly radioactive form of uranium known as U-235 has been removed from natural uranium ore.

U-235 provides the fuel used to produce nuclear power and the powerful blast used in nuclear weapons.

Exposure to the outside of the body is not considered a significant risk because DU mainly emits alpha particles that are low in radioactivity and lack the energy to penetrate the skin.

However, it can pose a serious health hazard if swallowed or inhaled.

What is depleted uranium ammunition?

DU is used in weapons because it can more easily penetrate tanks and armor due to its density and other physical properties.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stated that DU is used in both armored weapons and armor itself.

Shells containing DU become sharper and ignite when they hit armor.

Are uranium tank shells nuclear weapons?

According to the United Nations Institute for Disarmament, depleted uranium munitions cannot be considered nuclear weapons.

Depleted uranium does not meet the legal definition of a nuclear, radioactive, toxin, chemical, poisonous or incendiary weapon.

But is there a radiation risk?

The IAEA says that inhaled or ingested uranium can be harmful “in sufficient quantities” because of its “chemical toxicity.”

Its main hazard is chemical rather than radioactive. For example, uranium can cause kidney failure due to its chemical toxicity at high concentrations in the body.

However, like all radioactive materials, it carries a cancer risk. However, it may take several years for the effects to appear.

For DU, the risk is lower. Depleted uranium is much less radioactive than natural uranium.

However, the main danger of DU-containing shells is inhalation of aerosols released upon impact with an armored target.

For example, a DU left in the soil on the battlefield can create long-term hazards. There are several concerns that DU can contaminate water or food supplies if it seeps into the soil in the wrong place over many years. However, the risk diminishes over time.

Therefore, the IAEA emphasizes the highest level of contact when handling shells or other types of DU ammunition directly.

Nevertheless, there will be no skin burns or “other acute radiation effects”.

However, “nevertheless, the dose that can be delivered by handling DU ammunition is such that exposure and handling time are minimized and protective clothing (gloves) must be worn.”

Putin: “Weapons have ‘nuclear components'”

The Russian president has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping for a summit this week in Moscow in response to reports that Britain has supplied DU shells to Ukraine.

“If all this happens, Russia will have to respond accordingly,” he said, “because the West has already begun to use nuclear weapons in a general way.”

Image: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu went a step further. He argued that the British decision on the shells left fewer and fewer steps before a potential “nuclear conflict” between Russia and the West.

“It’s taken another step and it’s getting less and less,” he told reporters in remarks cited by the domestic agency.

Defense Ministry “has nothing to do with nuclear weapons”

The UK does not consider depleted uranium rounds a nuclear capability.

And I have to say that Russia also uses depleted uranium-based ammunition.

The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) has said that the use of armor-piercing DU shells is “standard” in modern warfare.

As Sky’s defense and security editor Deborah Haynes pointed out on Tuesday, it’s highly unusual for the MoD to issue a statement responding to Putin.

But it wanted to undermine the story of contributing to nuclear escalation as soon as possible.

“Along with the approval of the Challenger 2 main battle tank squadron to Ukraine, we will provide ammunition, including armor-piercing shells containing depleted uranium,” the ministry said in a statement.

“These rounds are very effective against modern tanks and armored vehicles.

“The British Army has been using depleted uranium in armor-piercing shells for decades.

“It is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or nuclear capabilities. Russia is aware of this but is deliberately trying to disinform it.

“Independent studies by scientists from groups such as the Royal Society have assessed that the impacts on personal health and the environment from the use of depleted uranium ammunition are likely to be low.”

Image: British Army Challenger tanks of the NATO Enhanced Forward Deployment Battle Group based in Estonia.

‘Deadly effect on civilians’

However, there are activists who consider the use of DU shells dangerous.

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) has urged the UK government to “introduce an immediate moratorium” on the use of ammunition that uses depleted uranium.

It also calls for governments to support a worldwide ban on the use of conventional weapons and help clean up areas where conventional weapons have been used.

Some countries, such as Belgium and Costa Rica, have already banned the use of uranium in conventional munitions.

“Its use has devastating effects on civilians caught up in conflicts around the world,” the CND says on its website.

The International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons was based in Manchester but later moved to Berlin.

