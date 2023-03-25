Bank of England raises UK rate by a quarter of a point to 4.25% | interest rate





The Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.4 percentage points to 4.25% in response to higher-than-expected UK inflation and signs that the UK economy is holding up better than feared.

Amid heightened anxiety across global financial markets over the past two weeks, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a 7-2 majority to raise interest rates for the 11th time in a row.

This comes after the UK inflation rate unexpectedly surged to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January as food prices rose at the fastest pace in 45 years. The bank’s official target for inflation is 2%.

The pound gained against the dollar as financial markets expected a further hike of a quarter of a point at the MPC’s next meeting in May. But economists said a 12th and final rate hike of 4.5% hangs in the balance amid signs that inflation will drop sharply in the coming months.

Current rates have risen by 4.15 percentage points since December 2021, the most aggressive tightening of UK monetary policy in decades. Threadneedle Street said it had left open options for further rate hikes, but would only act if there were signs of continued pressure from inflation.

Banks chief executive Andrew Bailey said there were signs that the price rise had peaked, telling broadcasters: It is expected to decline in earnest from early summer. But we haven’t seen that happen yet.

In an optimistic assessment, the central bank said it no longer foresees a technical recession in which the economy would contract for a second consecutive quarter. Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow slightly in the second quarter of this year after a previous forecast of a 0.4% drop in activity.

In early February we were a bit on the edge of the knife as to whether or not there would be a recession. “Certainly we thought the economy would stagnate significantly,” Bailey said. It’s not a race. Let’s be clear. But I’m more optimistic.

Central banks on both sides of the Atlantic pushed ahead with rate hikes despite fears of a Silicon Valley bank collapse and a possible brokerage of the Swiss government’s Credit Suisse rescue by rival lender UBS. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.4 percentage points on Wednesday to a range of 4.75-5%.

The Bank of England added that it was closely monitoring the economic impact of the turbulence in the banking industry and would publish a full assessment in its next update on the economy in May.

Bailey added that he did not believe the global economy was facing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis and was convinced that UK banks were in a much stronger position than they were 15 years ago.

Economists have said disruptions in the global banking system are likely to put additional strain on the UK economy, reducing the need for further rate hikes at a time when headline inflation is already expected to drop sharply.

MPC’s outside commissioners, Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra, voted against raising rates, saying higher borrowing costs were straining the economy in a way that could bring forward the need for a rate cut.

David Blanchflower, a former member of the MPC, said the rise was a catastrophic error that could contribute to a recession.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Looking at Banks’ own predictions, here’s what I just said. [a] He told the BBC that interest rates should be cut because financial conditions are tightening significantly around the world. So this is a big contradiction. And the thing is, the data will really overwhelm them and what you’ll see is a quick u-turn.

Despite signs of labor shortages continuing in many sectors of the economy, recent months have seen signs of accelerating wage growth following the pandemic.

The bank said measures taken by Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt in last week’s spring budget could help grow the economy by about 0.3 per cent over the next few years while limiting short-term inflation.

Extending the government’s energy price cap on average household rates to 2,500 is expected to lower inflation by about 1 percentage point, while a fuel tax freeze would contribute a further drop of one-third over previous estimates.

Economists said further rate hikes by the bank in May were not yet certain, as inflation could potentially curb a 12th rate hike in borrowing costs if inflation fell as expected.

After a sharp drop in global energy prices in recent months, the first spike in prices since the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago comes as annual inflation numbers are subtracted.

Assuming this trend continues [in rate hikes] James Smith, an economist at Dutch bank ING, said it was likely in May.

This is partly dependent on the stability of the banking sector, and the BoE, like its overseas peers, will continue to reiterate that there are separate tools better suited to maintaining financial stability. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/mar/23/bank-of-england-raises-uk-interest-rates-inflation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related