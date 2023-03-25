UK in ‘most dangerous’ position, with ‘starting to go wrong’ warning





The Nationwide Building Society announced today that it will cut rates on some new mortgages, shortly after the Bank of England raised rates.

The building association said the new contract included a two-year fixed rate with no fees and an interest rate of 4.49 per cent.

The interest rate has been reduced by 0.45 percentage points and borrowers are required to deposit 40%.

999 fee for borrowers with a 10% deposit and a 3-year fixed rate of 4.89% is also provided.

Base rate hike announced on the same day as new mortgage rate cuts nationwide

The interest rate will be 0.30 percentage point lower than before.

Typically, the base rate isn’t the only factor lenders look at when pricing a mortgage, including swap rates, financing costs, and potentially playing a role in competing with other lenders or targeting specific borrowers.

Nationwide said the change was not in response to the Bank of England’s announcement and that swap rates were already pricing in interest rate changes on Thursday.

Henry Jordan, Director of Housing for the Nationwide Building Society, said: Next move or are looking for a mortgage again.

An estimated 3.4 million homeowners who have not yet been impacted by housing market struggles are likely to be affected.

While all of this sounds like good news, it’s just superficial information.

Analyst Neal Hudson told The Telegraph: We are at a stage where many people think.

But in practice, this is almost the riskiest part of the process.

He added: The housing downturn starts slow and then picks up speed. The difficulty right now is that we are moving into the second phase of all of this.

The buying sector is one of the areas under the greatest direct pressure as it is more exposed to rising interest rates.

We’re just getting past the point on interest rates. Now we’re at the hard part where things start to go wrong.

The Bank of England’s 11th successive rate hike is taking a toll on the banking system, and the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in March is seen as a result of central bank rate hikes.

The risk is on the fringes of the financial system related to the housing market, Hudson said.

There are many risk factors.

The impact of rate increases will hit homeowners who haven’t felt the strain yet over the past year.

A landlord may be forced to sell the property due to a reduced profit margin when refinancing.

According to data published by Moneyfacts, the average rate on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage has increased from 2.9% to 5.81% since February 2022.

This would see the landlord have to pay an extra $4,365 per year when they remortgage their $150,000 loan.

The number of homeowners with mortgage arrears is expected to increase by 38% by 2024.

Forced sales by landlords can lead to huge supply increases in popular areas dominated by rental properties, such as city centers.

As a result, these areas are at risk of a further drop in house prices.

According to UK Finance, around 3.4 million homeowners will see their fixed rate contracts come to an end over 2023 and 2024.

500,000 of these people got loans when they could trade at less than 1%.

When you see a borrower with a typical 200,000 loan paying an extra $6,000 per year, the difference is huge.

UK Finance projects that between 2022 and 2024, the number of homeowners delinquent on mortgages will rise by 38%, the highest level since 2014, when the market was recovering from the financial crisis.

