UK inflation rises to 10.4% as food prices soar





London CNN —

Consumer prices in the UK in February jumped 10.4 per cent from a year ago as food inflation hit its highest level in more than 45 years and the cost of visiting restaurants and hotels rose, official data showed on Wednesday.

Food prices soared 18.2% in the year leading up to February, the sharpest rise since the late 1970s. The National Statistical Office said some salad and vegetable items had particularly increased, partly due to shortages, which led to rationing in supermarkets.

The stunning rise in inflation in February comes after months of deceleration after the pace of price growth reached 11.1%, a 41-year high in October.

The latest figures could make the Bank of England more likely to raise rates again at its meeting on Thursday.

“The latest disruption in the banking sector is expected to dampen economic activity, but with tightening lending standards dampening inflation, the Bank of England will want to see hard evidence of this before it halts raising rates,” said Governor Paul Dales. said. British economist at Capital Economics.

While still a very close decision, these figures give a little more confidence to our prediction that the bank will raise rates from 4% to 4.25% tomorrow.

But Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, said food inflation and catering services inflation accounted for all of the rise in headline rates, both of which are linked to soaring fresh food prices due to poor harvests. said there is.

This boost will be released over the next few months, he said on Twitter. It makes no sense to raise rates to respond to weather-related food price spikes.

Shortages of some fruits and vegetables in the UK could persist into May, one of Britain’s biggest food producer groups told CNN last month.

Supermarkets and the British government cited poor weather in Spain and Morocco, major exporters, as the main cause. But farmers also blamed exorbitant energy costs, Brexit-related labor shortages and trade barriers.

Core inflation, excluding unstable food and energy costs, also rose to 6.2% in February from 5.8% in January. Nonetheless, core inflation is below the rate recorded at the end of last year.

The data not only complicates the central bank’s decision on whether to raise interest rates for the 11th consecutive time on Thursday. It will also make it harder for the government to deliver on its promise in early January to cut inflation in half this year. Inflation recorded 10.5% in December.

And Brits are still getting poorer. Wages rose 6.5% in January compared to the previous year, well below inflation for both that month and February.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/22/economy/inflation-uk-surprise-rise-february/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related