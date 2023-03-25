Plans to make the UK an international tech superpower begin





The strategy sets out how the UK can make the most of new technologies while countering the adversarial influence on them. Announced to strengthen the UK’s influence globally, the UK will focus its efforts on five key technologies of the future: AI, both. , semiconductor, telecommunications and engineering biology

The UK today (22 March 2023) published its roadmap to reach technological superpower status by 2030 through its new International Technology Strategy.

The Foreign Secretary and the Ministers for Science, Innovation and Technology outlined how the UK will build on the strengths of its technology sector, which is already the largest in Europe and the third most valuable in the world after the United States and the United States at the launch ceremony in London. china.

Last week’s publication in the Integrated Review Refresh confirmed that authoritarian regimes are using technology as a tool of repression, with far-reaching consequences for the security and prosperity of the British people.

The International Technology Strategy offers a UK alternative. Guided by the four principles of openness, accountability, security and resilience, the UK positively promotes the use of technology and shapes the future of technology in a way that drives innovation and UK technology leadership while strengthening our security against emerging threats. will do .

The UK Government will work closely with government, academia and industry to leverage the UK’s world-leading technological strengths through international partnerships with established and emerging science and technology powerhouses.

The Prime Minister has made economic growth, creating better paid jobs and opportunities across the country, one of his five priorities. Our investments in our thriving technology sector will directly contribute to this. The sector was worth $1 trillion in 2022 and there are over 85,000 startups and expansions in our country. More investment in the UK tech sector last year than France and Germany combined, creating and retaining high-quality jobs across the country.

The International Technology Strategy will foster growth in the sector and strengthen our position on the global stage, while building long-term links that will promote the UK as a place to invest and collaborate on future technologies.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Now more than ever, it is important for the UK to promote its technological prowess globally and combat the nefarious influences that seek to use technology against us.

That’s why we’ve released this strategy, to realize our ambition to become a tech superpower by 2030, support UK businesses and help them meet the challenges of the future through innovation and international collaboration.

Technology Minister Michelle Donelan said:

We are a premier breeding ground for emerging technologies, but being a superpower means working with international partners to transform these nascent technologies into global industries.

Our Global Technology Strategy will strengthen collaboration with allies on the technologies of the future, driving UK growth and prosperity and strengthening our national security.

The first tech envoy, Joe White, helped strengthen relationships with tech companies in Silicon Valley. Building on this success, the UK will expand its network of technology envoys and expertise to create the world’s most extensive technology diplomacy network. We will use this as a platform to enforce our principles, challenge authoritarian narratives, and drive international collaboration with industry. The envoys will bring their expertise in the technology sector, enabling them to leverage their first-hand experience in the industry to strengthen the UK’s global leadership.

These goals will be further supported by a new center of expertise. With its first pilot running later this year, the center will bring together technology and digital experts from government, the private sector and academia to help countries transform their economies through innovation in a sustainable and inclusive way.

The UK Science and Technology Framework sets out an ambition for the UK to be recognized internationally as a technological superpower by 2030. technology. The International Technology Strategy outlines the work being done to build these partnerships.

As part of the strategy, the UK will also work with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Forum on Technology to work with the international community on how to use technology better. We will also ensure that the UK succeeds in securing a seat on the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) board, work with our partners to increase connectivity around the world and provide clear leadership in the telecommunications sector.

