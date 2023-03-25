



James Cleverly and Maro efovi will co-chair two sessions to formally adopt the Windsor Framework and discuss ongoing UK-EU cooperation on trade, energy and security. The Best Deal for Northern Ireland, which ensures the smooth flow of British internal trade, protects Northern Ireland’s place in the Commonwealth and addresses its democratic deficiencies.

Today (Friday 24 March) Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission Vice-President Maro Epobi will formally sign the Windsor Framework at the Joint Committee on the Withdrawal Agreement in London.

The meeting followed a successful House vote in the House, where MPs overwhelmingly supported the bill for the Stormont Brake. The Brake, once restored, introduces strong democratic safeguards that will give Northern Ireland institutions a strong role in deciding whether important new commodity rules should be applied in Northern Ireland.

The EU also formally agreed on key elements of the Windsor Framework at the EU Council on Tuesday.

The Joint Committee demonstrates the UK’s commitment to the Windsor Framework as the best deal for Northern Ireland. A fundamentally new agreement addresses the protocol’s substantive problems and secures a new path for a prosperous and secure future for Northern Ireland.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

By officially approving the Windsor Framework, we are delivering on our promise to bring stability and certainty to Northern Ireland.

This framework is the best deal for Northern Ireland, protecting Northern Ireland’s position in Northern Ireland and protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

We look forward to more effective cooperation with the EU on key issues such as security and energy.

Once the Joint Committee officially adopts the Windsor Framework, the UK Government will begin implementing it.

The Joint Committee will be followed by a Partnership Committee chaired by Cleverly and efovi, which will oversee the implementation, application and interpretation of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. The Partnership Council will address broader UK-EU cooperation, including issues such as EU science and research programmes, UK access to energy, trade and security.

In addition to research cooperation, the UK will continue to work with the EU in a range of areas, including strengthening sanctions against Russia, energy security and illegal immigration.

Cleverly and efovi will also welcome an agreement between the UK, Ireland and the European Commission for PEACE PLUS, a new cross-border shared management program that will promote peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland and the Irish border region. The British government today plans to prepare a funding treaty with Parliament that would allow parliamentary investigations before it goes into effect.

PEACE PLUS supports the important work under way to promote peace and reconciliation and contribute to the cross-border economic and territorial development of the program areas.

background

The Joint Committee was created by the Withdrawal Agreement and has the power to make formal changes to the Agreement, including in the Windsor Framework way.

Additional information about the Joint Committee:

The Joint Committee on the Withdrawal Agreement oversees the UK and EU implementation, application and interpretation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

It is a joint body with the UK and EU Co-Chairs overseeing all matters relating to the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Windsor Framework. The Joint Committee will also work to resolve any issues that may arise during implementation.

It is chaired by the Foreign Minister and Vice President Epobi.

Regarding the EU programme, the Foreign Secretary is expected to welcome the EU’s recent willingness to engage in discussions on a UK union for the two-year delayed EU programme, and to highlight the UK government’s commitment to support the R&D sector. However, the EU has yet to make a proposal to address the UK association’s financial conditions. We are now over 2 years into our 7 year program.

PEACE PLUS is a new program specifically focused on promoting social, economic and regional stability by fostering cohesion between communities. It is the successor to the current peace program. The program will contribute to a more prosperous and stable society in Northern Ireland and the Irish border region. It will fund activities that promote peace and reconciliation and contribute to cross-border economic and territorial development in the region. This will be the fifth PEACE program implemented by a special EU program body.

For more information about PEACE PLUS, contact our Northern Ireland office.

