UK inflation rate jumps to 10.4%





UK inflation data paints a picture of the UK economy.

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Inflation in the UK unexpectedly spiked in February. This is because food and energy costs continue to rise, putting more pressure on households.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 10.4% year over year, beating the Economist’s forecast of 9.9% in a Refinitiv poll and up from 10.1% in January. Monthly CPI inflation came in at 1.1%, beating expectations by 0.6%.

Related investment news

“The largest upward contributions to the monthly change in CPIH and CPI rates occurred from restaurants, cafes, food and clothing, partially offset by the reduced contributions of recreational and cultural goods and services (particularly recording media) and motor fuel.” The UK National Statistical Office said.

The Consumer Price Index, which includes the cost of living for homeowners (CPIH), rose 9.2% in the 12 months to February 2023, up from 8.8% in January.

The stunning increase in February broke off a third consecutive month of slowing price gains since the 41-year high of 11.1% reached in October.

British households continue to grapple with high food and energy costs, and workers in various sectors have launched massive strikes in recent months amid disputes over wages and conditions.

Sterling gained 0.4% against the dollar earlier on Wednesday.

British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the House of Lords Economics Committee that reducing inflation from current “dangerously high” levels remains the government’s top priority.

“Cutting inflation in half is the prime minister’s top priority,” he said. “Of course, we will do so in a way that keeps financial markets as stable as possible. But we have to remember that inflation itself is unstable. They say it’s acceptable.”

He acknowledged claims that the pace at which central banks are raising rates to combat inflation has contributed to the recent jitters across many sectors of financial markets.

“It is absolutely correct to say that the rate of interest rate rise is the root cause of the volatility we have seen in recent months,” he said.

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee is adjourned on Thursday to release rates. Last week the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates by 50 basis points despite a storm in the banking sector.

Bank of England ‘on the edge of a knife’

The print will be another headache for the Bank of England, which is aggressively raising rates to curb inflation and will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest and research at Quilter Cheviot, said the downward path for inflation would not be smooth and the Bank of England may have to continue raising bank rates above the current level of 4 per cent.

“The BoE’s investigation will continue that inflation is a major concern, but events in the banking sector have continued to some extent and the Monetary Policy Committee sees considerable division on how best to proceed,” he said.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse have added complexity to the challenges facing central bankers around the world.

Last week, the Office for Budget Responsibility expected UK inflation to plummet to 2.9 per cent by the end of 2023, which Carter said was “increasingly ambitious” in light of Wednesday’s print.

“It remains to be seen how much the banking crisis will change this forecast, but I think it’s a very strong estimate,” he said.

PwC economist Jake Finney said the figures were the first setback in the Bank of England’s mandate since inflation began to fall in November, stressing that inflationary pressures were beginning to diverge.

“Food price inflation continued to reach new peaks, restaurant and cafe prices rose further, while transportation price inflation continued to decline as gasoline and diesel prices fell further,” he said.

Despite the tough situation, PwC sees inflation falling throughout most of 2023, bringing it much closer to the bank’s 2% target. Nonetheless, Finney said, “The standard of living pressure is not over yet.”

OBR projects that real household disposable income per capita, a measure of living standards, will decline by a cumulative 5.7% in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

“The Bank of England’s decision on Thursday is still on the edge of a knife. The latest inflation data is stifling, but the Bank of England has made it clear that it will not be swayed by month-to-month changes in data points,” Finney said.

“We are expecting the Bank of England to raise by 25 basis points one last time, but further volatility in financial markets could turn sentiment towards a no-change decision.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/22/uk-inflation-rate-breaks-3-month-stretch-of-declines-with-surprise-rise-to-10point4percent.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related