Dollar gains against Japanese yen as banking fears ease





NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) – The dollar hit a five-day high against the Japanese yen on Monday as authorities’ efforts to quell worries about the global banking system helped calm investors’ nerves.

The U.S. currency, however, clung to a tight range against most major currencies as investors appeared hesitant to place big bets either way as they sought to clarify the fallout from the collapse. from two US lenders and the rescue of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S).

“Looks like a tired market with very tight overnight ranges and very light volumes,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies.

“The schedule is a little lighter this week than it has been for some time and there has been no rush this weekend to keep everyone busy and so we are opening in a state of anxious calm,” Bechtel said.

Global banking stocks, which took a beating this month following the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, received a breather on Monday after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA.O) would acquire all of the assets of Silicon Valley Bank. (SIVB.O) regulator deposits and loans.

This helped ease some fears of contagion in Europe with a rising European banking stock index (.SX7P) up 1.43%, led by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) which jumped 6.15% after falling 8.5% on Friday. The S&P 500 Banks Index (.SPXBK) rose 3.49%.

Easing concerns helped the dollar climb 0.77% to 131.75 yen, reversing some of its recent losses against the Japanese currency. Risk-averse investors had sent the yen to a seven-week high of 129.65 to the dollar on Friday and the currency was on track for a 3.5% gain in March.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was down 0.087% on the day at 102.9, not far from the nearly 7-week low of 101.91 hit on Thursday.

The euro was up 0.3% at $1.0794, after data on Monday showed German business sentiment unexpectedly improved in March despite turmoil in the banking sector.

“The USD is tightly mixed and may continue to trade in the near term,” Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, as expected, but took a cautious stance on the outlook due to turmoil in the banking sector. However, Chairman Jerome Powell has left the door open for further rate hikes if needed.

Markets are pricing in a roughly 55% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates at its next meeting in May and expect a rate cut as early as July.

The pound was higher against the dollar after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey signaled on Monday that interest rate setters would focus on tackling inflation and not be not unduly influenced by concerns about the health of the global banking system. The British pound rose 0.45% to $1.2283.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.94% to $27,092, extending its retreat from last week’s 9-month high of $28,917.46.

Reporting by Saqib Aiqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Samuel Indyk in London, editing by Ken Ferris and Angus MacSwan

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

