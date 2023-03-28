Myanmar celebrates Armed Forces Day in a big show of force days after US sanctions





Myanmar’s ruling army paraded an arsenal of weapons through the capital Naypyidaw on Monday in a big show of force days after the United States imposed new sanctions on the junta for inflicting pain and suffering to the Burmese people.

The array of equipment from rocket launchers to tanks was deployed alongside hundreds of marching troops to mark the country’s annual Armed Forces Day, state media video showed.

Myanmar’s military has ruled the impoverished Southeast Asian nation with an iron fist for most of the past six decades, save for a brief 10-year flirtation with a quasi-democracy that collapsed in 2021 when the generals regained power.

The Monday parade was the third time the army, known as the Tatmadaw, has marked Armed Forces Day since the overthrow of the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who has since been sentenced to 33 years in prison in secret trials which, according to his lawyers, are politically motivated.

Addressing the crowd at the parade, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said the Tatmadaw will do its utmost to ensure full law enforcement and tranquility across the union to ensure the socio-economic security of all citizens.

He added that the army will take action against terrorist organizations and armed resistance groups, adding that martial law is increasingly being imposed in important townships which are to be controlled during the second phase of the state. emergency.

In the two years following the coup, the country was torn apart by violence and economic paralysis.

The junta cracked down on anti-coup protesters, arrested journalists and political prisoners, and executed several prominent pro-democracy activists, drawing condemnation from the United Nations and rights groups.

Swathes of Myanmar’s long-fraught border regions have erupted in insurgencies, with the military accused of carrying out mass killings and widespread rights abuses, including airstrikes and war crimes against civilians.

Last week, the United States imposed a new round of sanctions on two people with alleged ties to the military and three companies owned by them, according to a State Department statement.

In addition, the Treasury is issuing a Myanmar jet fuel sanctions alert to inform individuals, businesses and others of the sanctions risks associated with supplying jet fuel to Myanmar’s military regime, he added, referring in Myanmar by its former name.

Rights groups and those fighting the Tatmadaw have accused the military of repeatedly using its helicopters and jets to carry out airstrikes that often kill civilians.

Myanmar remains in economic distress, with shortages of food, fuel and other basic supplies.

But his army has become largely self-sufficient in manufacturing a range of weapons.

According to a United Nations report released in January, several UN member states continue to sell weapons to the military, despite Western sanctions imposed on the junta.

But increased political and economic isolation has not stopped the military from manufacturing a wide variety of weapons, the report said.

An equally important factor, however, is the fact that Myanmar’s military can produce a wide variety of weapons in the country, he added.

In a report published Sunday by The Global New Light of Myanmar, long considered the mouthpiece of whoever leads the country, Armed Forces Day will protect the national interest of the state, people’s lives and property, and will put hard effort on the corners in times of natural disasters.

The aim of the day is to provide necessary assistance from Tatmadaw for the holding of free and fair multi-party democratic general elections, he added.

