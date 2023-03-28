US and Canada reach agreement on diversion of asylum seekers





WASHINGTON The United States and Canada have reached an agreement that will allow the two countries to divert asylum seekers from their borders at a time when migration has surged across the hemisphere, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said Thursday. the agreement.

The deal, expected to be announced by President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday after the two leaders meet in Ottawa, will allow Canada to turn back immigrants at Roxham Road, a popular unofficial crossing point from New York for migrants seeking asylum in Canada.

In return, Canada agreed to provide a new legal refugee program for 15,000 migrants fleeing violence, persecution and economic devastation in South and Central America, the official said, reducing the pressure of illegal crossings to the United States from Mexico.

Mr. Biden arrived in Ottawa on Thursday evening for a 24-hour visit intended to underscore the unity of purpose between the United States and Canada after four years of frosty and even openly hostile exchanges between Mr. Trudeau and the former President Donald J. Trump.

But the long-delayed visit to its usual location as the first foreign trip for US presidents after taking office will also expose some difficult issues between the two countries, including the long-running debate over how to govern the movement of people across the border between them.

The deal removes one of the relatively few differences between Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Biden. The two leaders are also expected to discuss differences over how to stabilize Haiti and the global race to develop critical minerals needed to make batteries and other technologies.

But the deal is likely to further anger refugee advocates, who are already frustrated by Mr Bidens’ decision to crack down on asylum seekers on the southern border with Mexico.

Trudeau’s government has been pushing for months to expand a 2004 migration treaty with the United States that limits the number of asylum seekers Canada can refuse at its border and send back to the United States.

The treaty only allows Canada to turn back a migrant, for example, a person fleeing violence in El Salvador, if the person is crossing at an official point of entry between the two countries. Level crossings at unofficial entry points like Roxham Road have increased in recent years, pressuring Mr Trudeau to limit them.

(Asylum seekers who come from other countries by plane or boat are not covered by the agreement, regardless of their place of entry. They are relatively few in number and, in many cases, are detained until at their hearing.)

Until recently, US officials opposed a treaty change. But members of governments on both sides of the border said talks were underway to try to resolve the issue ahead of the one-day summit.

For Mr Biden, the agreement could help reduce the record number of migrants who have flocked to the southern border of the United States via Mexico, pushed by political instability in the region and economic changes which have increased poverty .

The idea is that the deal would divert up to 15,000 migrants each year from the dangerous journey, leaving the Biden administration with fewer migrants to turn away.

At the northern border of the United States, the agreement will allow Canada to return to the United States migrants who have decided to try their luck with the Canadian asylum system rather than obtain protection in the United States.

Trudeau’s government has welcomed refugees from Syria and elsewhere and pledged to increase immigration, earning Canada a reputation for being more open to migrants than many other Western countries. But over the past year, as migration has swelled across Canada’s border, there are signs the country’s famous hospitality to migrants could be unraveling.

The nearly 40,000 migrants who entered the country last year, more than double the number in 2019, gave Canada a small taste of the challenges other Western countries have faced in settling refugees and prompted opponents of Mr. Trudeau to ask him to renegotiate a key. agreement on asylum seekers with the United States. The number of arrivals each month has soared, with nearly 5,000 people arriving in January.

On Friday, Mr. Biden will meet Mr. Trudeau and deliver a speech to the Canadian Parliament, a tradition that has been adopted by former Presidents Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack. Barack Obama.

Senior US officials in Canada and Washington have pointed to the personal chemistry between the current leaders. An official, speaking to reporters this week, said the prime minister and president had a relationship with Justin and Joe that included each of them having the other on speed dial for frequent consultations.

Part of that stems from Mr. Bidens’ long history with Mr. Trudeau’s family. As a young senator in the early 1970s, Mr. Biden met Mr. Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, who was then prime minister of the country. In a speech six years ago, Mr Biden hailed Pierre Trudeau as a decent and honorable man who had raised a successful son.

Officials said Mr Biden would use the speech to highlight years of cooperation between the two countries on the war in Ukraine, climate change, the confrontation with China and the global economy. They said he would also talk about the mutual benefits of the Cut Inflation Act and the Chip Act, which provide incentives for North American companies to produce silicon chips, car batteries and steel.

During the first year of this administration, we have been focused on rebuilding this bilateral relationship, said John F. Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council. This visit aims to take stock of what we have done, where we are and what we need to prioritize for the future.

The spirit of cooperation contrasts sharply with the tension under Mr. Trump’s administration. In 2018, after attending a Group of 7 summit meeting in Charlevoix, Que., Mr. Trump angrily withheld his signature from the leaders’ statement and castigated Mr. Trudeau as highly dishonest and weak. The relationship between the two men never improved.

Officials on both sides expect much smoother encounters during the current visit, which will conclude with an agala dinner at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.

But the agenda includes some issues on which the two countries disagree.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trudeau are also expected to discuss efforts to help stabilize Haiti after devastating natural disasters and political violence and unrest. The United States has said it believes an international security force is needed and has urged Canada, which has deep ties to the island, to lead it, something Trudeau has so far said. resisted.

U.S. officials declined to say whether Mr. Biden would pressure Mr. Trudeau to accept such a prominent role, a move the Canadian leader says must be informed by his country’s long history in the United States. previous security efforts and lessons learned.

They will continue to discuss ways to continue to support, from a humanitarian assistance perspective, the Haitian people and the Haitian National Security Forces, Mr. Kirby told reporters at the White House.

As for, you know, a multinational force or something like that, I don’t want to speed up the conversation here, he added. If there is a place for this, all this will have to be settled directly with the Haitian government and with the UN.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trudeau are also expected to address long-standing disputes between their industries, such as those over dairy and lumber trade. U.S. tech companies have also urged the Biden administration to push back on a proposed digital services tax in Canada, saying the bulk of the revenue would be collected from U.S. companies.

But experts said the meeting is likely to take a broader perspective on trade relations, focusing on how countries can align their policies to tackle bigger challenges such as climate change, economic and security threats from China and the war in Ukraine.

The competition is not in North America, it is outside, said Louise Blais, a former Canadian diplomat, during a virtual roundtable on Wednesday hosted by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas and the Woodrow Wilson Center Canada Institute.

One issue that would be raised in this context, Ms. Blais said, is critical minerals that power electric vehicle batteries, such as lithium, nickel, graphite and cobalt. China dominates global processing of these important materials, and U.S. officials have begun talks with allies about new supply deals.

Canada has significant reserves of critical minerals that could be developed with U.S. investment and assistance, Blais said. But the Canadian government will want to make it clear to the United States that it is not interested in a simple raw export of these minerals. Instead, he would advocate for the development of integrated continental supply chains for electric vehicles that will strengthen Canada’s manufacturing sector.

This is what I would like to see come out of this meeting, a reaffirmation on the part of the President and the Prime Minister who were going to develop our industrial policy together and in a comprehensive and integrated manner, declared Ms. Blais.

Some US provisions aimed at offering incentives for the production of high-tech equipment have angered allies in the European Union, South Korea, Britain and elsewhere who say they unfairly penalize foreign companies.

Following aggressive lobbying last year, Canadian companies are eligible for some of these benefits, such as tax incentives for electric vehicles that source critical minerals from Canada or Mexico. But Canadian officials remain concerned about the potential for large U.S. subsidies and other requirements for using U.S.-made materials to tip the playing field and lure more manufacturing south.

Instead, some analysts say there should be more focus on building an integrated North American economy that can better compete with new threats from China and Russia.

If we don’t work together in this new world we face, I think our securities and frankly our economic well-being are at risk,” said Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society, during the panel. debate on Wednesday. I think both leaders certainly understand that, governments understand, but sometimes interest group politics comes into play.

Ana Swanson contributed reporting.

