US Senate Votes to Advance Repeal of Iraq War Authorization | The war in Iraq: 20 years later News





The final vote to end two Iraq war authorizations removes a key procedural hurdle, as the Senate decides to limit debate.

The US Senate backed a measure meant to pave the way for a vote to repeal two Iraq war authorizations.

On Monday, the chamber voted 65 to 28 to limit debate on whether to end two authorizations for the use of military force (AUMF), one from 1991 that coincided with the Gulf War and one second of 2002, approved in the run-up to the 2003 Invasion of Iraq.

This support exceeded the 60-vote minimum needed to move the legislation forward. The final vote for repeal is expected later this week.

Monday’s vote comes as the United States marks the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Iraq War. All 28 votes against Monday’s measure came from Republican senators.

Generally, under the US Constitution, Congress has the exclusive power to declare war. But with the two Iraq war authorizations, Congress granted the presidency unlimited authority to exert force in the region.

This, some argue, allowed the presidency to acquire too much power over military action. It also sparked criticism that these zombie clearances have fueled wars forever that are no longer justified.

In the minutes before Monday’s vote, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey called the measure a way to exercise the chamber’s most solemn duty: to decide when and under what circumstances to send Americans into harm’s way.

It’s a recognition that Congress not only has the power to declare war, but should also have the responsibility to end wars, Menendez said in his speech, urging fellow senators to approve Monday’s measure.

Menendez also called war clearances obsolete and outdated. He argued that US President Joe Biden had enough authority to defend against threats without them, pointing to recent military air raids in Syria.

If we were to debate whether to give the president additional powers, then we should have that debate separately. But that shouldn’t be under the guise of keeping old permissions in the book, permissions that aren’t needed to deal with a current threat, Menendez said.

But several of his Republican colleagues in the Senate have spoken out to argue for maintaining authorizations for war in Iraq, on the grounds that a repeal could limit the ability of the United States to act in the Middle East.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, for example, argued that while the political situation in Iraq had changed, threats to US interests remained. He also cited Iraqi security as a motivation.

US forces are no longer there to counter Iraqi threats. We are now there to counter the threats against Iraq. This includes threats from Iran, the top state sponsor of international terrorism, Cornyn said in his speech.

Although Iraq is now our partner, that does not mean it is time to abandon our security interests in the region. America still has real adversaries in the Middle East who would hurt us and our allies if given the chance.

South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, delivered a fiery speech arguing that repealing war clearances would embolden American adversaries.

Here’s what you do. You send the signal by doing this which was leaving. Withdrew. That we don’t have the will as a nation to see this through. There’s nothing good to come of it, he said, ending his speech by calling the prospect of a repeal one of the most ill-conceived ideas after 9/11.

On Twitter after the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the chamber would vote on final passage of the repeal later this week.

Americans want to see an end to endless wars in the Middle East, he wrote.

