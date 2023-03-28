US and Canada reach agreement on decades-old asylum deal





The United States and Canada have reached an agreement on changes to a decades-old asylum agreement that would prevent some migrants from seeking protections in Canada, two Canadian officials told CNN, marking a significant shift in the how Canada accepts asylum seekers.

Although talks have been going on for years, the sharp increase in the number of people entering Canada from the United States, some of whom would initially have crossed the southern border of the United States, has recently increased the urgency of the talks.

US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to announce changes to the deal before Biden ends his visit and returns to the United States, according to a Canadian official.

Prior to Bidens’ visit to Canada, Trudeau had to deal with hundreds of migrants crossing Roxham Road, an isolated street that connects Champlain, New York, to Hemmingford, Quebec.

The so-called Safe Third Country Agreement, signed in 2002, applies to people who have transited through a country where they could have applied for asylum because it is considered safe, as the name of the agreement indicates. It is in effect at ports of entry, and persons entering through a land port of entry may not be eligible to make a claim and be returned to the United States.

But Roxham Road is not an official crossing, meaning people transiting there could still seek protections in Canada even if they were crossing into the United States. Crossings between ports of entry were not initially included in the deal due to limits on information sharing, experts say, prompting Canada to try to close that loophole now that those limits have been removed. attenuated.

Trudeau told CNN Paula Newton on Thursday that there was a lot of work underway, but added that he was hopeful he could make an announcement to reassure Canadians and Americans that we continue to take migration seriously, a nod. apparent eye to the deal.

Canada is always ready to do more, Trudeau told Newton, when asked if such an announcement would include transferring migrants directly from the United States. Were a country that was built by the United States and welcomes people from all over the world. We just need to make sure we do it responsibly and appropriately to continue to have immigration-positive citizens, as Canadians always are.

US authorities have begun transporting migrants from Canada to the United States to Texas for processing and, if eligible, deporting them to Mexico or their home country under a border restriction of the Covid era, according to a Homeland Security official.

The US Border Patrol recently saw a historically high number of migrant crossings in the northern region, prompting the agency to send additional authorities to the region to assist.

The Swanton sector, which covers some 24,000 square miles along the Canada-US border, has fewer personnel than sectors along the southern US border and has been overwhelmed by increased border crossings.

Officers in the Swanton area are seeing high levels of illegal entries from Canada. In just over 5 months, we have apprehended more individuals than in the last three (3) fiscal years combined, Swanton Area Chief Patrol Officer Robert N. Garcia said in a statement. tweet, calling it unprecedented.

This story has been updated with additional details.

