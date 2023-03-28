Harris seeks to reset US-Africa relations on 3-country tour





In Ghana, Harris mainly focuses on uplifting the youth of nations and she noted that the median age of Africans is 19 years old.

What does that tell us about the growth, the opportunities, the innovation, the possibilities that I see in all of this, a great opportunity not just for the people of this continent, but for the people of the world, said Harris to the crowd of dignitaries, dancers, drummers and school children who had greeted her.

But Ghana is not his only audience. Harris will also spend time in Tanzania and Zambia during his seven days on the continent. Shell holds bilateral meetings with the leaders of each of the three nations, visits the Cape Coast slave castle in Ghana and makes public and private sector investment announcements.

The trip is intended to help deliver on the administrations’ December commitments at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

But for Harris, America’s first black vice president, it also poses particularly high stakes. His task will be to convince African nations that the United States really wants to invest in the future of countries here and help change the narrative for Americans and encourage more business investment.

For decades, the perception of the United States has been that it treats African countries like charity cases, according to several regional experts. This has been exacerbated under the Trump administration, which has largely ignored or reportedly denigrated the continent. Former President Donald Trump, in a meeting in 2018, called some African nations shitty countries. At the same time, China has boosted its investments in Africa, helping to build roads and other infrastructure projects and creating stronger economic and political relations.

Washington is catching up in Africa, said Cameron Hudson, senior associate in the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. With all the commercial investments that the Chinese have made, there is a lot of leverage and political influence in these countries. It’s not just that they make money there. It’s that they now have skin in the game in Africa in a way that we don’t have. And that gives them leverage that we don’t have.

But experts say the Biden administration now has an opportunity to compete with China as more African leaders view their relationship with China as a new form of exploitation, said J. Peter Pham, the former special envoy for the Sahel region in Africa under the Trump administration. .

Many Africans have woken up to realize how many times in these big construction projects the infrastructure does not employ Africans. They often even ship their own work, Pham said.

The Biden administration has tried to frame its Africa policy as one based on enduring relationships instead of a broader movement to counter China and stifle economic support for Russia. But administration officials acknowledge that these global rivals are heeding their views on current US policy in Africa.

Obviously, we cannot ignore the current geopolitical moment. It is no secret that we are in competition with China. And we’ve been very clear that we intend to outperform China in the long term, said a senior administration official who spoke in a call with reporters ahead of the trip.

Harris’ visit, the official added, is intended to prove that America has an affirmative agenda for the continent, an agenda that will change the tenor of the relationship.

In her remarks at the African Leaders Summit in December, Harris previewed the message she expected to build on over the next week: that the administration would create partnerships across the continent based on candour, l openness, inclusiveness, shared interests and mutual benefits. And overall, our administration will be guided not by what we can do for Africa, but by what we can do with Africa.

Part of Harris’ task will be to change the way Americans view the continent from one centered on civil war, human rights abuses and coups.

American companies do not see Africa in economic terms. They do not see African countries as investment opportunities. This is the first step in shifting the rhetoric from a focus on corruption, human rights and security to business opportunities, said Amaka Anku, who leads the Africa practice at Eurasia Group.

But I think the challenge is not just convincing Africans that Africa’s economic transformation is in the American interest. It is also to convince the Americans. Otherwise it’s just rhetoric.

At this point, Harris will announce continent-wide public and private sector investment opportunities aimed at women’s economic empowerment on Wednesday. Shell also convenes business and philanthropic leaders from African countries and the United States to digital and financial inclusion on the continent, meeting creatives, including by visiting a local music studio.

I also look forward to meeting entrepreneurs, artists, students and farmers to witness first-hand the extraordinary innovation happening on this continent and inspiring the world,” Harris said during his welcome ceremony. .

Experts say Harris won’t erase decades of lack of partnership with African countries in a week-long trip, the continent’s leaders will watch for clues that the United States is doing more than talk this time around. And the administration is running out of time.

We would quickly exhaust our welcome, if we know it, and you know it, these trips are great, but they are extremely restrictive for the host countries. And we have processions of people who come regularly and none of them bring a real deal with them. After a while, it can get a bit tiring, Pham said.

