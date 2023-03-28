Fire at migrant center near US-Mexico border kills at least 39





At least 39 people have been killed after a fire broke out at a migration center along the US-Mexico border, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by a protest initiated by some of the migrants detained at the center “after we thought they found out they would be deported”, according to Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador.

According to preliminary reports, migrants put small mattresses at the door of the shelter and set them on fire “in protest”, Lpez Obrador said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. “They didn’t imagine it would cause this misfortune.”

The fire broke out Monday evening after 9 p.m. at the migration center run by the National Institute for Migration in Ciudad Jurez, the agency said in a statement. The migrants at the facility had been detained by the authorities.

Although the National Migration Institute did not immediately reveal the cause of the fire, the agency said it strongly rejects the acts that led to this tragedy, without giving details of what happened. they may have been.

Dozens more were injured, including 29 people taken to four hospitals in “delicate to serious condition”, the agency said, adding that 68 men from Central and South America, mostly Venezuela, were being held at the facility at the time of the fire.

Authorities have not released any victim names, Lpez Obrador said. But Guatemala’s Directorate General of Migration confirmed that 28 Guatemalans were among the victims.

According to the country’s attorney general, who has opened an investigation, 13 Hondurans, 12 Salvadorans, 12 Venezuelans, a Colombian and an Ecuadorian were among the 68 people affected by the fire.

Consular teams have also been engaged to further identify the deceased, officials said.

Francisco Garduo Yaez, commissioner of the National Migration Institute, was visiting local hospitals where the injured migrants were taken “to check on their state of health”, the agency said in a tweet.

The agency also said immigration authorities “will provide compassionate visit cards to the injured and cover medical needs for a speedy recovery.” Migrants claiming refugee status or who have been the victim of a crime in Mexico may be eligible for these cards.

Smoke started coming out everywhere

Footage showed rows of bodies lying under silver sheets as rescue teams, firefighters and police responded to the scene.

Amid this chaos, a Venezuelan migrant, Viangly Infante, was desperately looking for her 27-year-old husband, Eduard Caraballo.

Caraballo was one of many migrants who were arrested by Mexican authorities on Monday and held at the center of the National Migration Institute, Infante said.

I had been here for one o’clock in the afternoon waiting for the father of my children, and when 10 p.m. came, smoke started coming out of everywhere, she told Reuters.

Her husband survived, Infante said, by diving into the water and pressing against a door.

Viangly Infante, a migrant from Venezuela, cries next to an ambulance carrying her husband after a fire in Ciudad Juarez early Tuesday. Herika Martinez / AFP-Getty Images

Betty Camargo, director of state programs at the Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR), a human rights and immigration reform organization on the U.S.-Mexico border, told NBC News that she had spoken to migrants who had witnessed the fire at the center and the events leading up to it.

Authorities inside the center told some of the detained migrants they were being deported, even though many of them had temporary work permits that are renewed monthly, Camargo said. Migrants said they were told these permits would be withdrawn, she added.

Fernando Garca, executive director of BNHR, said these migration centers should not be detention centers.”

Most of the migration centers run by the National Institute for Migration are supposed to serve as a processing center and a “centro de alojamiento” (shelter) for the short stays of migrants in transit.

This prompted the organization to call for an investigation into the facility fire.

The facility, in the state of Chihuahua, is on the Mexican side of a bridge that connects Ciudad Jurez and El Paso.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants trying to cross the border into the United States.

Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or awaiting the end of the asylum procedure.

In recent years, as Mexico has stepped up efforts to stem the flow of migrants to the US border under pressure from Washington, its National Institute of Immigration has battled overcrowding at its facilities.

