Inside the US pressure campaign on Israel’s judicial overhaul





WASHINGTON In the 48 hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reluctantly delayed efforts to overhaul Israel’s justice system, his government was bombarded with warnings from the Biden administration that he was jeopardizing Israel’s reputation in as a true democracy in the heart of the Middle East.

In a statement released late Sunday, shortly after Mr. Netanyahu fired his defense minister over a split with the government over the judicial overhaul, the White House noted that President Biden had told Mr. Netanyahu by phone a week ago that democratic values ​​had always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship. Major changes to the system, Mr. Biden said, should only be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support.

The statement was striking because in normal times, the standard line for a White House whether Democratic or Republican is that Washington does not interfere in the domestic politics of its allies.

It never really was; he interferes all the time, usually behind the scenes. But in this case, Mr. Biden and his advisers have dropped all pretense, publicly disagreeing with Mr. Netanyahu, even as he presented himself in conversations with administration officials as a man desperate for a solution. compromise.

Privately, administration officials said, conversations with Mr. Netanyahu’s government were even more direct, indicating that Israel’s image as the only democracy in the Middle East was at stake.

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas R. Nides, who has deep Democratic Party roots dating back to the Clinton administration, spent the weekend delivering messages from Mr. Biden and his team. Brett McGurk, the top White House Middle East official who has worked for both Democratic and Republican presidents, was in frequent contact with Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog.

The legal crisis in Israel

On Sunday night, White House officials came to two conclusions. The first was that Mr Netanyahu made a serious miscalculation when he announced the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had publicly called for a halt to efforts to pass legislation that would change the way judges are named.

The second conclusion, they said, was that Mr. Netanyahu was looking for a way out of the crisis and had profited from telling the right-wing partners of his fragile coalition that he could not risk losing the support of the most important ally of Israel. His message, said a senior official, was that Israel could soon face a crisis with Iran, which is moving ever closer to a nuclear weapons capability, and that it could not afford to alienate Washington.

So when Mr Netanyahu announced in Israel on Monday that when there was a possibility of preventing a civil war through dialogue, he would take a time out for dialogue, they read it as a message to members extreme right of his coalition that he had no other choice.

Netanyahu has gotten himself into an impossible stalemate, senior official says, telling US officials and the Israeli public he was seeking a compromise, while trying to hold together the members of the right-wing coalition he needed to stay in power and who refused to back down.

At the heart of the dispute was a fundamental argument about the nature of democracy, involving changes that Mr Netanyahu had never seemed particularly passionate about before, but was forced to back down to maintain his right-wing coalition.

He insisted that stripping Israel’s Supreme Court of the power to strike down laws passed by Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, was necessary to promote genuine democracy, even though he had to suspend the effort a week ago . And the changes to the way judges were appointed, and to make it harder to impeach a prime minister, seemed to many critics to place unchecked power in the hands of the government.

The proposed overhaul also came as Mr Netanyahu is on trial for corruption, and some feared he could use the changes to get out of his legal troubles.

Mr Bidens’ team, however, also had a more immediate concern. There was a keen awareness, one official said, that Mr. Netanyahu was expected to attend Mr. Bidens’ second democracy summit this week. A senior official said the consensus was that it would have been deeply uncomfortable for Mr Netanyahu to speak as hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested the dismantling of checks on his government’s power.

Dennis Ross, a longtime Middle East negotiator who worked for presidents up to Ronald Reagan, said he was unsure of the central role played by Mr Bidens’ arguments, as pressure from the inside matters a lot more than the pressure from the outside. But he noted that once Mr. Gallant went public that military reservists were boycotting training missions with their units, the reaction to Mr. Netanyahu’s legislative initiative became a matter of national security.

Mr Netanyahu could argue internally, Mr Ross said, that the Iranian nuclear threat is becoming more acute and that Israel may have to deal with it soon and cannot afford the US to back down because of judicial reform.

Mr. Biden has always been clear that he separates issues of Israel’s defense from his disagreements with Mr. Netanyahu over the preservation of democratic institutions. US forces took part several weeks ago in a major military exercise that was clearly a message to Iran, even as protesters took to the streets in Israel.

But questions about the depth of congressional enthusiasm for Israel’s defense still lurked in the background, especially with the progressive side of the Democratic Party raising doubts about the wisdom of US military aid, at a when Mr. Netanyahu’s government declared that Jewish settlements in the disputed territories would become permanent.

John F. Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told reporters on Monday that Mr. Biden had been very, very candid with Prime Minister Netanyahu about how democracies are made stronger by the idea even checks and balances, as well as the fact that any fundamental change to a democratic system really needs to be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support.

But on Monday night, as news that Mr Netanyahu had backed down spread in Washington, the question turned to the life of the Israeli leader. His reputation for political insight and his ability to push for a compromise have been tarnished, several officials said. The chances of his frail, naked majority holding out seemed slim. And the Prime Minister had not solved the problem as much as he had started it on the road.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/27/us/politics/biden-israel-netanyahu.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related