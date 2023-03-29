US and Japan reach agreement on battery minerals





WASHINGTON The United States and Japan have reached an agreement on the supply of essential minerals used to make car batteries, a deal that will likely end a contentious issue in relations with Japan and could be a model for resolving similar disputes with other merchants. the partners.

The deal offers a potential workaround for the Biden administration in its disagreement not just with Japan, but also with the European Union and other allies over the terms of its new climate legislation. The Cut Inflation Act, which invests $370 billion to shift the United States to cleaner cars and energy sources, has angered some allies excluded from its benefits.

Although the deal’s scope is limited, the Biden administration has also promoted the deal as the start of a new framework that the United States and its allies hope to build with like-minded countries to develop chains. more stable supply chain for electric vehicles that doesn’t depend as much on China. US officials have argued that China’s dominance of the global car battery industry, including processing the minerals needed to make the batteries, leaves the United States highly vulnerable.

More about geothermal energy in Japan: Japan’s abundant geothermal energy could play a major role in replacing the country’s coal, gas or nuclear power plants. But spa owners are standing in the way. Strawberries in winter: Strawberry harvest in Japan peaks in winter, thanks to greenhouses and giant heaters. But this off-season agriculture comes at a huge environmental cost. Animal Cafes: The country’s exotic animal cafes are popular with locals and tourists alike. But a survey published earlier this year highlights the risks these sites pose to wildlife conservation, public health and animal welfare. with Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister. It was the first such visit in 12 years.

According to a fact sheet distributed late Monday by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the United States and Japan have pledged to encourage stricter labor and environmental standards for minerals essential to power electric vehicles, such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. The countries said they would also promote more efficient use of resources and discuss how they review investments by foreign entities in the sector, among other pledges.

Katherine Tai, the United States trade representative, was expected to sign the agreement on Tuesday alongside Koji Tomita, the Japanese ambassador to the United States. The United States and Europe are separately negotiating a similar agreement.

How Times reporters cover politics. We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times staffers can vote, they are not allowed to support or campaign for political candidates or causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or donating money or raising funds for any political candidate or electoral cause.

Ms. Tai said the announcement was proof of President Bidens’ commitment to building resilient and secure supply chains. She added that Japan is one of our most valuable trading partners and that this agreement will allow us to deepen our existing bilateral relationship.

The deal appears to be aimed at expanding some provisions of climate legislation, which offers generous tax incentives for electric vehicles built in North America or sourcing materials for their batteries from the United States or countries with which the United States has a free agreement. -commercial agreement. The United States has free trade agreements with 20 countries, but not the European Union or Japan, and foreign allies have complained that the legislation would disadvantage their companies and divert investment from them.

But since the Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t technically define what constitutes a free trade agreement, US officials have come up with what they believe is a workaround. They argue that countries will be able to meet the requirement by signing a more limited trade agreement instead. Later this week, the Treasury Department is expected to release a proposed rule clarifying the provisions of the law.

President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced after a meeting earlier this month that their governments were pursuing a similar deal. But EU officials have said this arrangement could take longer to finalize, since the European Union must submit such agreements to its member states for approval.

While the administration has argued that key members of Congress have always wanted US allies included in the benefits of the laws, some lawmakers have protested the arrangements, saying the Biden administration is circumventing congressional authority over new trade agreements.

The executive branch, in my view, has begun to adopt an autonomous trade policy, Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said last week during Ms. Tai’s testimony before the committee. The role of Congress in US trade policy is the law of the black letter, colleagues, and it is unacceptable even to make the argument any other way, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/27/business/economy/us-japan-battery-minerals-deal.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related