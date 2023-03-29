Ukraine can win if US delivers more weapons faster





Winter is almost over and the war in Ukraine remains at a standstill. The two armies continue to clash in bloody battles in the east, but the war is no closer to a conclusion. This must change this spring for Ukrainians. The concepts of battlefield initiative and operational momentum are often used in military terms. An army must seize the initiative from its opponent and then generate momentum on the battlefield in order to achieve victory. The Russians failed here due to a lack of manpower and equipment, as well as incompetent leadership. The Ukrainians also failed. But the cause of their failure has too often been us, their allies. Since before the start of the war, the United States has always been two to three months behind the Ukrainians in their requests for essential military assistance. We have to close this gap – it’s the only way for the Ukrainians to take the initiative, build momentum and defeat the Russians.

In the months leading up to the Russian invasion, the Ukrainians requested increased military aid to defend themselves. The Biden administration has left those demands largely unmet amid fears of provoking Russia and speculation that Ukraine’s military will prove incapable of maintaining a solid defense. At the start of the war, the most visible gesture of American aid did not take the form of arms but rather an offer to evacuate President Zelensky from Kiev, to which he reportedly replied: “I need ammo, not a round. This response would prove apocryphal. Over the past year, Zelensky has continued his requests for ammunition and equipment, and they have been only partially met, despite a series of Russian battlefield upheavals.

During these early weeks of the war, it was largely assumed that Russia still possessed the initiative despite their invasion progressing more slowly than expected. Even as the Russian invasion stalled, the United States and NATO proved reluctant to arm Ukraine to full capacity. We feared that Putin’s provocation would lead to either Russian national mobilization or the use of a nuclear weapon. Slowly, however, military aid began to arrive in Ukraine throughout that summer. This corresponded to Russia’s withdrawal of its forces from kyiv as the war focused in the east.

In September, Ukraine had finally regained the initiative from the Russians. Armed with long-range artillery systems like HIMARS, Ukraine launched a counter-offensive in the south and east, liberating more than six thousand square kilometers of land from a confused and exhausted Russian army. Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive made the most pressing case yet that the war could be won. With the onset of cold weather and Russia’s loss of initiative, the Ukrainians were well positioned for a winter offensive. This offensive never took place. Why not? Because we had left the Ukrainians’ demands unmet, they lacked the stocks of ammunition, equipment and weapons they would need to continue the advantages they had gained. The war is once again stomping on.

Although the Russians – with their numbers supported by mercenaries and conscripts – launched several offensives in the winter, these never resulted in significant gains. Their operations at Bakhmut and Vulehdar foundered against Ukrainian defences. The replacement of Russia’s top general in Ukraine last January is likely an indicator of their underperformance. Today, Russia does not have the initiative. They failed to build momentum.

As the war enters its second spring and time turns, the two sides will once again vie for the strategic initiative. After Zelensky’s visit to Washington in December 2022, Congress pledged $44 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine, allowing its military to begin stockpiling ammunition and weapons for the spring. However, NATO and its allies continue to impose restrictions on other critical weapon systems such as ATACAMS long-range artillery shells and F-16 combat aircraft, while main battle tanks Leopard and Abrams are arriving at a snail’s pace and in relatively low numbers. The Germans have committed only 16 Leopard tanks and American Abrams tanks will not arrive for months, if not this year. It is these platforms that could allow Ukraine to regain the initiative, as it did this fall. These delays and paltry numbers threaten that success and will almost certainly prolong the war.

If Ukraine is successful in recapturing the initiative from Russia, it is essential that its NATO allies provide full logistical support before it is needed, not weeks or months later. We cannot dither like we did last fall. We must respond aggressively to requests for ammunition and equipment. It is only by taking the initiative on the battlefield that armies create momentum. Momentum is an idea as old as war and essential to victory. In The Art of War, Sun Tzu writes: “The energy developed by good fighters is like the momentum of a round stone rolling down a mountain several thousand feet high.

The word itself, momentum, is related to time. To gain momentum, Ukraine must create momentum. At this point, an army takes the initiative, its adversary finds itself in disarray and, even outnumbered, the psychological effect can lead to breathtaking territorial and even political gains. The story of the war is the tale of these moments, each requiring a degree of synchronization yet unrealized by Ukraine and its allies.

Without this momentum, this war could continue. Russia depends on a conflict won slowly, over years. Ukraine cannot afford it. This spring will be their time. They have to take it and we, their allies, have to take it too. It might never come back.

