Vice President Harris promises new era of U.S.-Africa partnership during speech in Ghana





Accra

US Vice President Kamala Harris pledged a new era of US-Africa partnership, touting women’s empowerment, growing the digital economy and supporting democracy to 8,000 young Ghanaians who gathered under midday sun to hear him speak in Accra.

Harris, the first black female vice president of the United States, takes the stage under the arch of the Black Star Gate, a seaside monument that marks Ghana’s 1957 independence from the British colonial rule.

We are all in because there are long-standing ties between our peoples, Harris said. We have an intertwined history, some of which is painful and some of which is proud, and which we must all recognize, teach and never forget.

His Tuesday schedule includes a visit to Cape Coast Castle, a place where enslaved Africans were once crammed onto overloaded and unsanitary ships heading for the long and dangerous ocean journey to the Americas.

Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra, March 27, 2023.

But Harris stressed his three-country visit was forward-looking and on Monday pledged $139 million in US aid to West Africa, most of which will support conflict prevention in the Sahel region. , where Islamist extremists have extended their footprint.

I am more optimistic than I have ever been about the future and the future of the African continent and, by extension, the world, not only because of the work we are undertaking in government, not only because of the investments in the private sector, says Harris. I am optimistic about the future of the world thanks to you, the woman who will break all glass ceilings.

A young woman who identified as a student told VOA after the speech, I thought she was great. But, she added: I was hoping she would talk about LGBTQ issues.

On Monday, Harris said she had raised human rights issues during her bilateral talks with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo. The three countries on his tour, including Tanzania and Zambia, have laws that criminalize homosexuality to some degree.

Let me clarify where we are, Harris said. First of all, for the American press who are here, you know that a lot of the work of my career has been to deal with human rights issues, equality issues in all areas, including regarding the LGBT community.

And I am very committed to the importance of supporting freedom and supporting and fighting for equality for all, and that all should be treated equally, she added. I would also say that this is an issue that we view and I view as a human rights issue, and that will not change.

Beyond the Chinese competition

Speaking alongside Akufo-Addo on Monday at Jubilee House, the seat of the Ghanaian presidency, Harris stressed that US interests in African countries go beyond competition with China.

“To help address the threats of violent extremism and instability, I am pleased to announce today $100 million for Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Côte d ‘Ivoire and Togo,” she said. “Last week, President Joe Biden announced a strategic plan for West Africa’s coasts as part of the United States’ strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability. Today, funding and the announcement I just made will help implement this plan and address security, governance and development in the region.

Harris is the fifth senior US official to visit the continent this year, and she has deflected criticism that the US views African nations through the prism of its own competition with China, which has built infrastructure projects massive and lent billions of dollars to African nations in what many see as a struggle for influence and access.

Vice President Kamala Harris followed by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph visits the Vibration studio at Freedom skate park in Accra on March 27, 2023.

“The President and I had a conversation about this very topic, but the conversation was not so much about China as it was about the enduring and important direct relationship that the United States has with Ghana and with African nations,” he said. she declared. “I will tell you that we are very clear and I will speak on my behalf and on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration that the relationship between the United States and this continent and African leaders is important. There is a historical basis for the relationship, not to be mentioned as we look to the future, as all governments should, and recognize the unrealized opportunities that exist in the future.”

Akufo-Addo agreed.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, flanked by future Ghanaian artist Baaba J, right, visits the Vibration studio at Freedom skate park in Accra, March 27, 2023.

“There may be an obsession in America about Chinese activities on the continent, but there is no such obsession here,” he said. “China is one of many countries with which Ghana is engaged in the world. Your country is one of them. varying in intensity with each of them. Our relationship with America is one that has been forged over many decades, from the days of independence until today.”

Harris travels from Ghana to Tanzania, then to Zambia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/harris-to-highlight-us-partnership-with-africa-in-accra-speech-/7025054.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related