US-China relations on a dangerous path without trust on both sides: Roach, Cohen





U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali November 14, 2022.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Relations between the United States and China are on a “dangerous” path with “zero trust” on either side, political observers have told CNBC.

Beijing sees Washington as “its main adversary” and “believes that the United States intends to close the road to China,” said Stephen Roach, senior fellow at Yale University’s Paul Tsai China Center.

“Right now, there is no trust,” he told Squawk Box Asia, which is currently attending the China Development Forum in Beijing, on Tuesday.

William Cohen, former secretary of defense in the Clinton administration, underscored a similar sentiment and said the contentious back and forth between the two sides had reached a “dangerous” level.

“I think it’s very dangerous any time you have two competing powers, and nuclear weapons in the hands of both powers, it’s a very dangerous place,” said Cohen, now chairman and CEO of the Cohen group, to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Monday.

In early March, China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, said relations with the United States had left a “rational path” and warned of conflict if Washington did not “hit the brakes”.

Skyrocketing US-China tensions

Tensions between the United States and China have increased over the years, ranging from trade and tariffs to technological rivalry and alleged espionage.

More recently, things escalated again after the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon. It prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his trip to Beijing following the incident last month.

“The ball was a spark that really put us on a fast run,” added Roach. “If a ball can derail this relationship like it did so quickly, it just tells you how damaged and suspicious both nations are of this relationship.”

China and the United States have also squabbled over other contentious issues.

Washington was “very concerned that China was planning to provide lethal support” to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Taiwan’s troubles have also drawn anger from China, with Beijing constantly warning that Taiwan is the “first red line” not to cross.

If a balloon can derail this relationship like it did so quickly, that just tells you how damaged and distrustful both nations are of this relationship.

Stephane Roach

Senior Researcher Yale University

“I’ve just been in China for five days and the story here is a mirror image of what you pick up in the United States,” Roach said. “China is absolutely convinced that it has an American problem.”

He added: “I will be going back to the United States tonight and hearing the exact opposite that America has a problem with China.”

Concerns about Tik Tok

Last week, the CEO of Chinese social media app TikTok, spent hours testifying in the United States. lawmakers, who wanted to know if US data could fall into the hands of the Chinese government.

There was “a lot of discussion” around the issue at the China Development Forum, Roach said.

“The videos of this appearance have really gone viral,” he noted. “It’s really something that I would say that the Chinese experts, officials and business people I spoke with at the [forum] found it very offensive and made them very worried. »

Historically, when two competing powers rise, it often leads to conflict “in the majority of cases,” Cohen warned.

Beijing is rapidly becoming a global economic powerhouse that closely competes with Washington on several fronts, he said.

China has amassed an “incredible amount of weapons that they’ve developed in a very short period of time. Their economy, I think, is pretty strong around the world,” Cohen said.

The relationship “will harden”, he noted, who underlined that both parties must engage to avoid any misunderstandings or miscalculations.

Visit to Taiwan

Tensions may erupt again after Taiwan’s president’s office confirmed last week that Tsai Ing-wen was due to transit through New York and Los Angeles in late March during her visit to Guatemala and Belize. The office did not provide details of his US itinerary

On Taiwan, China has repeatedly said the issue is an internal matter. Beijing claims the self-governing island is part of its territory and argues that Taiwan should not have the right to conduct foreign relations.

The Biden administration has been keen to downplay the Taiwanese president’s transit, calling it “not uncommon.”

“President Tsai has done it six times. Every Taiwanese president in recent memory has done it,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing. last week.

“There’s no reason for China to overreact. Heck, there’s no reason for them to overreact. I mean, it’s something that…is common and has happened. already produced, will probably happen again. It’s personal. It’s not official,” he added. .

Both countries are “equally guilty and mishandling their relationship,” Roach said. Washington must determine its intentions towards Beijing, he added.

“How far are we willing to go? ” He asked. “If there was ever a time to focus on resolving a dysfunctional relationship, it’s now,” Roach said.

