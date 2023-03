Ukrainian troops return from Challenger 2 tank training in the UK | Ukraine

Ukrainian crews have returned from training in Britain on British tanks expected to be used in a counterattack against Russia.

The exercise was completed after British military officials spent weeks training Ukrainian personnel on how to operate and fight Challenger 2 tanks, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday.

The troops went to Britain shortly after Rishi Sunak announced in January that Britain would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. The Pentagon was unable to ascertain the exact location of the tank.

Ukrainian crews and tanks are expected to be in position in time for the spring counterattack, which is believed to be in action.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Ukrainian soldiers are returning home better equipped, but at no less risk.

Wallace, who visited Ukrainian troops during training at Bovington Camp in Dorset last month, said: We will continue to support them and do everything we can to support Ukraine.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

The Pentagon said the crews received training that included how to command, drive and cooperate as Challenger 2 tank crew members, as well as how to effectively identify and engage targets.

Lt. John Stone, who oversaw the training mission, said: It was a privilege for the Combat Mobility Center team to provide this training to their Ukrainian partners. We are all very impressed with the level of competency shown and we have no doubts that our friends will make the most effective use of the Challenger 2 tank in the battles to come as they fight to defend their homeland.

Describing the Challenger 2 vehicle as a step change in the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Ministry of Defense said the machine would provide the world’s most modern and sophisticated gunnery system.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the training camp with Sunak in early February.

Britain is sending 20 Bulldog armored vehicles and 30 AS-90 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, along with 14 UK Challenger tanks.

A number of NATO member states have announced tank supplies to Ukraine following a plea from the Kiev government, including the Leopard main battle tank. Like the Leopards and Challengers, the United States is sending a number of M1 Abrams that represent a significant upgrade for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/27/ukrainian-troops-return-home-after-challenger-2-tank-training-in-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related