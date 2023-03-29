Renewable electricity in the US will overtake coal in 2022





Electricity generated from renewables has surpassed coal in the United States for the first time in 2022, the US Energy Information Administration announced on Monday.

Renewables also overtook nuclear generation in 2022 after doing so for the first time last year.

The growth of wind and solar has significantly driven the increase in renewable energy and contributed 14% of the electricity generated nationally in 2022. Hydroelectricity contributed 6%, and biomass and renewable sources. geothermal generated less than 1%.

I’m glad to see we’ve crossed that threshold, but it’s just one step in what must be a very quick and much cheaper journey, said Stephen Porder, professor of ecology and deputy provost for sustainability. at Brown University.

California produced 26% of solar electricity nationwide, followed by Texas with 16% and North Carolina with 8%.

The largest wind generation was in Texas, which accounted for 26% of the US total, followed by Iowa (10%) and Oklahoma (9%).

This booming growth is largely driven by the economy, said Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy. Over the past decade, the levelized cost of wind energy has fallen by 70%, while the levelized cost of solar energy has fallen by an even more impressive 90%.

Renewable energy is now the most affordable source of electricity in much of the country, Wetstone added.

The Energy Information Administration has forecast that the share of wind power in the electricity generation mix in the United States will increase from 11% to 12% from 2022 to 2023 and that solar energy will increase from 4% to 5 % over the period. The share of natural gas is expected to remain at 39% from 2022 to 2023, and coal is expected to increase from 20% last year to 17% this year.

Wind and solar are going to be the backbone of renewable energy growth, but whether or not they can supply 100% of America’s electricity without backup is a matter of debate for engineers, a said Brown Universitys Porder.

Many decisions remain to be made, he said, as the proportion of renewables feeding into the energy grid increases.

This presents challenges for engineers and policymakers, Porder said, because existing energy grids were built to provide electricity from a constant source. Renewable energies such as solar and wind power produce energy intermittently. So battery storage, long-distance transmission and other steps will be needed to help meet these challenges, he said.

The EIA report found that the country remains heavily dependent on the burning of climate-altering fossil fuels. Coal generation accounted for 20% of the electricity sector in 2022, up from 23% in 2021. Natural gas was the leading source of electricity in the United States in 2022, generating 39% last year compared to 37% in 2021.

When you look at the data, natural gas has been a major driver in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from electricity, as it has largely replaced coal-fired power plants, said Melissa Lott, research director for the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.

Going forward, you can’t keep increasing emissions, you have to cut them fast, Lott added.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) influenced the number of renewable energy projects coming online in 2022, Lott said, and it is expected to have a huge impact on accelerating clean energy projects. ___

