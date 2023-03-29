The Last Of Us Part I Steam keys are given out on release day





The Last of Us Part I launches on PC today, March 28. If you didn’t pre-order a copy, you can grab one now for $54, 10% off the list price. This offer is available from both Fanatical and Green Man Gaming. By purchasing The Last of Us Part I from either retailer, you’ll get a key that can be redeemed instantly on Steam.

To sweeten the deal at Fanatical, you’ll also get a 5% coupon off your next purchase.

On PC, The Last of Us Part I takes advantage of many of the customization features you’d expect on the platform, such as adjustable textures, AMD FS$2.2 support, Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support, and ambient occlusion. It supports ultrawide monitors for both 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. And like other PlayStation console exclusives ported to PC, The Last of Us Part I will be best played with the DualSense controller. Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are active when playing with a wired connection.

Our The Last of Us Part I review for PS5 gave the remake an 8/10, stating that it made one of the most memorable games of the PS3 era even better.

Revised lighting, crisp new textures, and smoother animations make The Last of Us a prettier game, but it’s the facial and character detail that makes it a more meaningful game, wrote reviewer Jake Dekker. I can feel the pent-up pain in Joel, feel the ever-present hope in Marlene, and glimpse fleeting moments of innocence in Ellie. These details might not change the way you think about these characters, but they certainly add more depth to them.

