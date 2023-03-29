Scotland’s Muslim Leader Showcasing Britain’s Political Diversity





LONDON (AP) Humza Yousaf was confirmed Tuesday as Scotland’s first minister, becoming the first person of color to lead a Scottish government and the first Muslim national leader in a Western democracy.

The milestone comes five months after Britain welcomed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as its first Hindu leader. The British capital is headed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the son of Pakistani immigrants.

All three politicians reflect the accelerating diversification of politics in Britain, where an imperialist past has shaped an uncertain and sometimes painfully multi-ethnic present.

Sunder Katwala of British Future, a think-tank that studies identity and race, said there’s an expectation or familiarity with diversity in British politics that isn’t present in any other European country.

Members of the Edinburgh-based Scottish Parliament voted to endorse Yousaf, 37, as first minister. One day after he was elected to lead the ruling Scottish National Party. Scotland, with a population of 5.5 million, is part of the United Kingdom, but has a semi-autonomous government with broad powers in areas such as health and education.

In her acceptance speech on Monday, Yousaf said she was forever grateful for her grandparents’ journey from Punjab to Scotland more than 60 years ago.

As immigrants to the country, who spoke little English, they could not have imagined that their grandson would one day become Scotland’s next first minister, he said. From Punjab to our parliament, this is a generational journey that reminds us that we should celebrate immigrants who contribute so much to our country.

Britain did not always heed these reminders. Immigrants often experienced racism and hostility, both covertly and overtly. That hostility remains government policy against those who arrive by unauthorized means. The Sunaks government plans to detain and deport anyone who crosses the English Channel in a small boat and wants to send some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda.

But British society and politics have become much more diverse. About 18% of the population is non-white, and many have their roots in countries once ruled by the British Empire, including Caribbean countries such as India, Pakistan and Jamaica.

Yousaf was born in Glasgow in 1985. His father’s family came from Pakistan and his mother from East Africa, part of the exodus of South Asian families who faced discrimination after independence. His one grandfather worked at a Singer sewing machine factory and his grandmother was a Glasgow bus conductor.

In elementary school, Yousaf later recalled. There was only me and one brown face. He attended a private high school and, breaking the teeth of his parents who had hoped to become a lawyer, studied politics at the University of Glasgow.

Yousaf joined the pro-independence SNP in 2005, which was joined by Britain under Prime Minister Tony Blair, inspired in part by then-leader Alex Salmonds’ opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq. Yousaf said he thinks independence from Britain is the only way to keep Scotland from getting caught up in another illegal war.

Elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2011, he has held several government posts, most recently in Health. Opposition politicians are criticizing his political record, citing long wait times for Scotland’s health care and serious drug addiction problems.

Nevertheless, Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar, who is also a Muslim Glaswegian, said regardless of your politics, this is an important moment for Scotland.

Yousaf spoke of the power of religion, but his Muslim faith was rarely mentioned at SNP conventions. Instead, it was the faith of Kate Forbes, an evangelical Christian, that drew attention. She came under criticism after revealing her opposition to same-sex marriage, which is legal in Scotland and supported by Yousaf.

The UK isn’t the only European country whose politics are becoming more diverse. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has an Indian father, and Portuguese leader Antonio Costa also has South Asian roots.

However, Britain has witnessed rapid political change. Forty years ago there were no minority members in the British parliament. Now you have 65 10% of the total. The foreign, home and trade ministers of Sunak’s government are all people of color.

A notable feature of diversification, Katwala said, is what happens in all parties. Yousaf is a Scottish Nationalist, Sunak is a Conservative, and Khan is a Labor Party member.

If we can have an Indian Hindu prime minister or an Asian Muslim Scottish leader, it should mean that the group is part of us and now we are not faced with the question of whether they will rule for their group or for all. do. ? he said.

There is confidence among minority groups in the UK, but there has also been a broad return that a black, Asian or white politician can represent everyone, not just their group.

