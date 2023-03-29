Kantar data shows UK food prices are rising at a record pace.





New sector data shows UK grocery prices have risen at a record pace this month, adding $837 to the average household’s annual bill as the cost of living crisis grips shoppers.

Supermarket prices rose at a 17.5 per cent annual rate in March, market research group Kantar said on Tuesday. This is the highest since records began in 2008 and the fastest rise in egg, milk and cheese prices.

Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insights, Fraser McKevitt, said worse news for the British public, which is unfortunately experiencing a ninth month of double-digit grocery price inflation.

Studies show Britons are increasingly turning to cheaper supermarkets in response to financial pressures.

Lidl was the fastest-growing chain in this category, generating 25.8% annual revenue growth and taking its market share to 7.4%. Aldi gained 9.9% new market share thanks to a 25.4% increase in sales.

People also sought to reduce their grocery bills by buying cheaper label items, which saw a 15.8% increase in own-brand sales.

Consumers also shopped in search of better deals. Kantar said all grocery stores have increased footfall, bringing visitation frequency to its highest level since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, excluding the Christmas period.

McKevitt said shoppers are getting into action and looking around to find the best value.

Data shows that more shoppers turn to stand-alone stores when certain groceries are unavailable at larger supermarkets. The amount of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers purchased at these stores increased by 32%, 26% and 21%, respectively.

A study by the British Retail Consortium, released on Tuesday, highlighted a sharp rise in food inflation last month, the fastest growing pace since records began in 2005.

According to the BRC, shortages in fruits and vegetables have contributed to rising prices.

Severe weather in Europe and North Africa combined with high electricity rates across the continent have limited availability of fruits and vegetables this year, driving up prices.

Last week, the National Statistical Office reported that inflation jumped from 10.1% in January to 10.4% in February. Expectations of a decline were disappointing, with prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rising at the fastest pace in 45 years.

“People may need to cut back on their discretionary purchases to compensate for the high cost of groceries, which could have a negative impact on the economy,” said Walid Kudmani, senior market analyst at online investment platform XTB.com.

High inflation could pressure the Bank of England to raise interest rates further, which could lead to less investment and slower economic growth, he added.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the recent banking sector turmoil, set off by the Silicon Valley bank collapse, would not prevent the central bank from trying to control inflation with higher interest rates.

