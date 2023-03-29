UK expected to join Indo-Pacific trade deal this week – Politico





London The UK is expected to get the green light to join the main Indo-Pacific trading bloc before this weekend, in a move that solidifies its foreign policy shift towards the region post-Brexit.

The UK will be the first new member state to join the bloc of 11 countries after it was first signed in 2018. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s landmark post-Brexit deal with the EU helped pave the way for Britain’s accession late last month.

Britain, confirmed to Politico by three people familiar with the negotiations, is expected to agree in principle by this weekend to sign up for a comprehensive and progressive agreement on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

A deal isn’t 100 percent finalized, but it’s very likely and looking good this week, said one person familiar with the talks.

The pending settlement was first reported by Japan’s Fuji News Network, citing several Japanese government officials.

The agreement will establish regulatory cooperation in several areas, including food standards, and give the UK access to duty-free trade with more countries in the Indo-Pacific region, especially if South Korea and Thailand join in the future. It will also geopolitically align Britain with the region, as outlined in the Government’s latest National Security and Foreign Policy Strategy.

Japan spearheaded the UK’s accession process after Britain first joined the bloc in early 2021. Other members of the bloc include Australia, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Britain was on the verge of gaining accession approval at talks in Vietnam earlier this month, but Canada raised the issue “at the last minute” and tried to get more concessions from Britain, a diplomat from one member state said.

The stalemate between Canada and the UK over market access was resolved in mid-March when Canadian trade chief Mary Ng traveled to London and met UK trade chief Kemi Badenoch.

Canada has pressed Britain to open its beef market and provide similar agricultural market access, as it did to fellow CPTPP members Australia and New Zealand in earlier post-Brexit agreements.

Canada’s decision to address its demand for beef in bilateral negotiations with the UK on its own trade deal has paved the way for Britain to join the CPTPP trade bloc, two people familiar with the talks said.

A British trade official said nothing is over until it’s all over and we’ll announce it when it’s all over.

Sebastian Whale contributed reporting.

