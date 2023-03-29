What can you expect from the UK Government’s Green Day this week?





We’ve known for some time that March 2023 is likely to be an important month for UK climate-related policy, as the government received an order from the High Court to update its Net-Zero strategy within nine months of last July. The court ruled that the key strategies did not involve policies broad or ambitious enough to meet the legally binding 2050 climate goals.

Several sources within Parliament, as well as green economy groups and businesses, have indicated that the UK government is likely to announce an updated Net-Zero strategy alongside a series of other measures related to environmental policy, calling the event Green Day. .

The Department of Energy Security and Net-Zero did not confirm when the critical day was. However, a spokesperson said we could look forward to “the next step in our plan to strengthen the UK’s energy security and independence and reduce the country’s wholesale electricity prices to some of the lowest in Europe”. The whispered word is that Green Day is likely to be either this Wednesday (March 29) or Thursday (March 30).

Speaking at a parliamentary reception hosted by UK100 on 22 March, MP Chris Skidmore said everything would depend on the day, including whether the UK will achieve its climate targets and maximize the potential social and economic benefits of doing so.

Here we outline the main known factors that the government is likely to announce.

Net-Zero strategy update

As already mentioned, governments are legally required to update their Net-Zero strategy by Friday (31 March).

The original strategy was announced in October 2021 as the UK prepares to host the UN climate summit in Glasgow in a few weeks. Initial reactions were mixed. Some argued that it provided a solid foundation for further action, while others lamented that the strategy did not include as many sectoral decarbonization targets as expected in line with the upcoming carbon budget on the road to net zero by 2050.

Among the critics of the Net-Zero strategy were Friends of the Earth and ClientEarth, who took legal challenges to the High Court, saying it amounted to greenwashing and delays.

The UK government’s advisory panel to the Climate Change Commission (CCC) has since stated that the current policy framework only details credible plans to achieve one-third of the legally promised emission reductions. CCC warned that areas with particularly gaps in policy and implementation include agriculture and buildings.

Net-Zero Review Response

edie understands that the government will likely unveil a new net-zero strategy with a formal response to the net-zero review, which culminated in the Chris Skidmores Mission Zero report released in January.

The review was commissioned by Liz Truss, who wanted to chart a pro-growth, pro-business path to a net-zero UK economy by 2050. Skidmore and his team collected evidence from hundreds of individuals and organizations in developing this pathway.

The message of the new review is clear that the UK government’s current approach is inconsistent with climate science and is not designed to maximize the economic and social opportunities of transition. It details a lack of detail on existing commitments that can lead to serious risks in the form of inconsistent policies, mismanaged reporting structures, delays and additional costs.

The Skidmores report detailed more than 120 recommendations for policy interventions. He repeatedly said it was important to fully adopt them, and CCC President Lord Deben agreed.

But when asked to pinpoint one key recommendation, Skidmore repeatedly stressed the need for an Office for Net-Zero Delivery—an arm’s length body that holds all departments accountable and working in a coordinated fashion.

There are several recommendations in the Review that undoubtedly don’t sit well with some conservative ministers. This includes tax incentive reform, which could mean higher taxes on things like red meat and plane tickets. It promises 70 GW of solar power by 2035 and provides net zero remittances to energy regulator Ofgem.

Still, the fact that the review was written by a Conservative MP and supported by organizations including the Conservative Environmental Network and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) may have spurred the government’s appetite for a strong response. Only time will tell.

Response to Net-Zero Progress Report

In June, the UK government’s Climate Change Council (CCC) official climate advisory panel released its latest annual progress report on net zero. The bottom line is that “credible” policymaking currently provides only one-third of the required emission reductions by mid-century.

CCC representatives noted “little progress” across the board, particularly poor effectiveness of policies related to building energy efficiency, low-carbon heating and agriculture.

The UK government has yet to issue an official response, but today’s Day of Action presents an opportune moment. Time will tell if the new land use strategy, now over a month overdue, is an official response to the CCC’s conclusions on emissions from this space.

A green finance strategy?

edie has seen some reports that the government may unveil a green finance strategy first promised at COP26 in 2021 and originally scheduled for December 2022 this week.

The strategy will set out a proposal for a UK ‘green finance taxonomy’ (classification of what kinds of investments can be classified as ‘green’). There may also be a separate class for ‘conversion’ investments. The government has already confirmed that it will classify nuclear power as ‘green’ in the EU’s classification system, despite the controversy it has caused.

As the UK races to become the world’s first net-zero financial centre, the strategy will of course require more than a taxonomy. As recommended by the Skidmore review, we could see some new moves to encourage blended finance and change monetary incentives and penalties.

Rivals of the Inflation Reduction Act?

The Skidmores review highlighted that a strong net zero plan is needed to provide leveling within the UK economy as well as to remain competitive on the national stage. His team concluded that although the UK was an early leader in offshore wind, it risks losing its lead as other markets emerge and loses market share in all manner of other clean technology sectors.

This is of particular concern when considering the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA, passed last year, allocated $369 billion in spending for climate adaptation and emission reductions. It is projected to reduce US domestic annual emissions by 40% by the mid-2030s, in part using subsidies to accelerate the uptake of clean technologies by increasing their maturity.

The EU has responded to the IRA with a new Net-Zero Industry Act proposing an initial $250 billion public funding for clean technologies that will scale over time. The law also includes changes to laws and regulations to accelerate green innovation funding.

The UK has been under pressure to respond appropriately to both bills. Although this month’s budget announced $20 billion for carbon capture and some new funding for nuclear power, the general consensus is that the budget action is not broad enough or long-term to adequately compete with US or EU proposals. As an aside, the Treasury Department’s Public Affairs Office sometimes refers to carbon capture as a clean energy source, but this is inaccurate.

Green Day offers a chance at a surprise funding package, or you can choose to wait until the fall statement from Superintendent Jeremy Hunt. The CBI has warned that 4.3 billion opportunities will be missed by 2030 if the UK does not act soon.

A reorganization of the energy security strategy?

Rumor has it that Green Day could serve as a springboard for announcing changes in energy security strategy, or changing them entirely. It’s been less than a year since the strategy came out (announced in April 2022), but since launch, the prime minister has changed twice, and Sunak and Hunt will want to stand out. Also, the department originally responsible for strategy is in the process of being replaced.

A major change may be the addition of new targets to reduce energy efficiency. Hunt originally touted a 15% reduction in household and business energy demand by 2035, but appears to have moved the deadline forward to 2030. An Energy Efficiency Task Force has been formed to help formulate recommendations for policy and industry intervention to achieve this goal, and will monitor progress. The original energy efficiency strategy was widely criticized for focusing almost exclusively on power generation with few details on reducing energy demand, especially when compared to similar policies in the EU.

It may also change to reflect new spending in the budget for nuclear power. The Skidmore review called for a broader view of renewable energy, including solar and onshore wind. But the Conservatives have consistently opposed exponential growth in these sectors since David Cameron, favoring offshore wind and nuclear power instead.

What would you like to see on the UK Government’s Green Day? Let me know in the comments. And sign up for the edies newsletter for the latest information on all announcements.

