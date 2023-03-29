Why Not All UK Honey Passes EU Authenticity Test





The UK government is testing the results but has said they do not pose a threat to consumer safety. Olaf, the EU’s anti-fraud office, warned: These practices deceive consumers and put honest producers at risk. This is because they face unfair competition from operators who can slash prices thanks to illegal and cheap materials.

Last year, Britain imported more than 38,000 tonnes of honey from China, which is known to be at risk of mixing in sugar syrup.

Consumers will not know the true authenticity and provenance of honey, as blended products from different countries do not require country of origin indications.

Arturo Carrillo, Mexico-based coordinator of the international Honey Authenticity Network, told The Guardian: What is disappointing is that British authorities have been very reluctant to accept and address this enormous problem.

British Retail Consortium Food Policy Advisor Devina Sankhla said: Retailers support continuous improvement and harmonization of technology to advance the detection of spoiled honey.

The government takes food fraud very seriously.

A spokesperson for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Department said: The UK government takes all types of food fraud very seriously, including tampering with honey. There is no place for bad honey that erodes consumer confidence and penalizes responsible businesses.

We work closely with enforcement authorities to ensure honey sold in the UK is not defective, meets our high standards and maintains a level playing field among honey producers.

According to the Food Fraud Database, honey is one of the three most counterfeited foods in the world, along with olive oil and milk, both of which are made bad by adding sugar syrup.

In 2020, it was the first product to receive the new Kitemark quality label following scams involving fake Manuka honey. Originally from New Zealand, the expensive manuka is often counterfeit. 10,000 tonnes are sold while 1,700 tonnes of Manuka are produced in New Zealand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/03/26/uk-honey-fails-eu-authenticity-tests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related