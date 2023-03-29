Prince Harry won’t reunite with Prince William during UK visit – details





The Duke of Sussex made his first British appearance since the Queen’s funeral last September.

Prince Harry, 38, attended the first of a four-day hearing at the High Court on Monday in a recent invasion of privacy case. The father of two joined six other claimants, including singer Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, in filing a personal data misuse claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL). Look what Harry had to say when he arrived at the London courthouse…

WATCH: Prince Harry arrives at London High Court

While the Duke has likely decided to stay at Windsor Manor, Frogmore Cottage, which he and wife Meghan are set to leave this summer, a reunion with younger brother Prince William is not planned.

hello! We know that the Prince and Princess of Wales are currently away for the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

NEWS: Did Meghan Markle travel to the UK with her kids to support Prince Harry?

Harry arrives at London High Court

The family of five moved last summer from Frogmore Cottage to Adelaide Cottage in nearby Windsor.

Walese normally vacations at her Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, and last year enjoyed a ski break in Courchevel, France.

Harry detailed his broken relationship with William in his memoir.

In a book published in January, Prince Harry referred to his older brother William as “a beloved brother and nemesis.” He also claims to have been physically attacked by William during an altercation in 2019 at his then London home, Nottingham Cottage.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the book’s claims.

Meanwhile, the royal couple were due to arrive in France for their first state visit, but the first visit was delayed due to protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, which would extend the retirement age from 62. to 64.

hello! We also understand that Prince Harry will not be reunited with his father while in England, as Charles and Camilla’s visit to Germany will go ahead as planned on Wednesday.

LISTEN: Why Charles Is Strict On The Coronation Guest List

