



Captagon is a highly addictive amphetamine used throughout the Middle East, with 80% of the world’s supply coming from Syria.

The Syrian regime is closely involved in multibillion-dollar trade away from regime strongholds such as the port of Latakia, and President Bashar al-Assad’s brother, Maher al-Assad, commands the Syrian military to facilitate the distribution and production of narcotics. there is. .

The drug trade is the financial lifeblood of the Assad regime, accounting for about three times that of Mexico’s cartels combined. Captagon’s production and trafficking enrich Assad’s entourage, militias and warlords at the expense of the Syrian people, who continue to face extreme poverty and oppression by the Assad regime.

Britain and the United States today imposed joint sanctions on individuals involved in the trade, and the British list included a senior regime official facilitating trade with drug makers and a key Hizbollah associate responsible for trafficking across the Middle East. These include prominent businessmen, militia leaders and relatives of Bashar al-Assad. These sanctions constitute an asset freeze and a UK travel ban for the person concerned.

Middle East Secretary of State Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said:

The Assad regime is using profits from Captagon’s trade to continue its campaign of terror against the Syrian people.

Britain and the United States will continue to hold the regime accountable for brutally oppressing the Syrian people and fueling instability across the Middle East.

The Assad regime, Hizballah and other Iranian-backed militias all promote the Captagon industry and in doing so fuel regional instability and create a growing addiction crisis throughout the region.

The UK is committed to supporting the Syrian people in seeking responsibility and providing humanitarian aid. The UK has provided more than $3.8 billion in humanitarian aid to Syria and the region since the conflict began, our largest ever response to a single crisis.

The full list of sanctions is as follows:

Abdellatif Hamid: A prominent businessman who uses his factory to package Captagon pills and is linked to the 2020 Captagon seizure in Salerno, Italy. Imad Abu Zureiq: A militia leader in southern Syria. His militia is involved in drug smuggling, assassination and kidnapping of political opponent Mustafa Al Masalmeh, a militia leader in southern Syria. His militia is involved in drug production and he has been involved in the assassination of opponents of the Syrian regime, Taher Al Kayali, a businessman with ties to the Captagon industry. He has been tied to seizures on several occasions, including with Amer Kitti (Syrian politician) in Europe, and Captagon Hassan Muhammad Daqqou, known as the King or Emperor of Captagon, who facilitated drug production and smuggling. It operates and controls several businesses in Syria and has ties to Hezbollah. He has been involved in Captagon seizures in the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia. Mohammed Shalish: I was involved in the shipping sector of the regime stronghold and involved the Captagon shipments leaving the port of Latakia. Raj Palhaut: Sweida’s militia leader and uses his militia headquarters to facilitate the production of Captagon Samer Kamal Al Asad: Associated with the Syrian President and prominent actor in the production of the Captagon Waseem Badia Al Asad: Associated with the Syrian President He is the dictator of the Syrian regime. He facilitates the manufacturing and smuggling of Captagon Noah Zeiter, a prominent man involved in drug smuggling with Captagon. He has ties to the Syrian regime and Hezbollah.

