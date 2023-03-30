US-Israeli tensions over judicial overhaul erupt





On Wednesday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded defiantly to President Biden’s strong criticism of his government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan, saying Israel was a sovereign country that would make its own decisions.

As weeks of quiet diplomatic pressure erupted into a rare open dispute between the allies, Netanyahu’s opponents in Israel accused him of endangering the long-standing and critical relationship with the United States of a way that could harm the country’s ability to deal with formidable security challenges, including Iran. nuclear ambitions.

I have known President Biden for more than 40 years and appreciate his longstanding commitment to Israel, Netanyahu said in a statement posted in English on Twitter. But, he added, Israel is a sovereign country that makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressure from abroad, including best friends.

Netanyahu’s remarks, first issued by his office at the unusual time of around 1 a.m. in Israel, came after Biden told reporters he was very concerned about events in Israel. The president’s comments came after suggestions made by the US ambassador to Israel on Tuesday that Mr Netanyahu would soon be welcome in Washington.

But Mr Biden made it clear that a coveted invitation was not about to be issued. When asked if Mr. Netanyahu would be invited to the White House, the president answered bluntly, in a very public snub: No. Not in the short term.

The far-right coalition led by Mr Netanyahu has sought to exert greater political control over Israel’s Supreme Court, triggering the worst domestic crisis in decades.

They can’t continue down this path, I sort of made that clear, Mr Biden said. Hopefully the Prime Minister will act in a way that tries to find a genuine compromise, but that remains to be seen.

The extraordinary exchange came after Netanyahu on Monday delayed efforts to push the judicial plan through parliament to allow for dialogue, and hours after coalition government and opposition negotiating teams held a preliminary meeting organized by the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog. .

The judicial overhaul has divided the country between those who see it as a power grab by the ruling majority that will destroy Israeli democracy and those mostly on the right who have long viewed the Supreme Court as overactive and want to give more power to the elected legislature . .

The legal crisis in Israel

The plan sparked weeks of mass protests and unrest, culminating in a nationwide work stoppage that halted many services and blocked air traffic on Monday after Netanyahu summarily fired his defense minister , who had called for a postponement of the legislation to allow for talks and compromise.

Netanyahu’s announcement of the postponement has largely calmed the stormy atmosphere in Israel.

But opponents of the judicial overhaul plan remain suspicious of Mr Netanyahu’s motives, not least because the prime minister is on trial for corruption. Critics say he could finally use the planned court changes to get out of his legal troubles. Mr Netanyahu insists he has no such intention and denies any wrongdoing.

Organizers of the main weekly anti-government protests have urged people not to give up and warned that announcing a postponement was just a tactic intended only to quell civil unrest.

Experts say the most controversial part of the bill which gives the ruling coalition more influence over the selection of Supreme Court justices and allows it to choose the next president of the highest court could be subject to any time for rapid final approval in Parliament.

We are an afternoon away from completing the most important part of the judicial overhaul, said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, a nonpartisan research group that opposes the coalitions plan and is involved in efforts to find a broader consensus. and compromise.

The delay in the plan was also expected to ease tensions with Washington. But Mr. Bidens’ direct remarks indicated that the United States remained cautious about Mr. Netanyahu’s plans and would wait to see the outcome of negotiations in Israel in the coming weeks.

In a series of interviews with Israeli news media on Tuesday, US Ambassador to Israel Thomas R. Nides appeared to signal the Biden administration’s approval of Mr. Netanyahu’s decision to delay judicial legislation, telling Israeli television that this is something we welcome and appreciate.

Asked if Mr. Netanyahu would be invited to the White House, Mr. Nides said he believed such a visit would take place soon, or relatively soon.

By coincidence of the moment, Mr. Netanyahu participated virtually on Wednesday in the Summit for Democracy, co-hosted by the United States.

Describing Israel as a beacon of freedom and shared prosperity in the heart of the Middle East, he said: You may have noticed that Israel in its robust democracy is undergoing a very intense public debate, and the debate is whether how to ensure a good democracy? Democracy is the will of the people expressed by a majority, and it is also the protection of civil rights, of individual rights. It’s the balance between the two.

He added that he believed the balance could be achieved, referring to ongoing negotiations in Israel, and insisted that Israel was, is and always will be a proud, strong and vibrant democracy.

Mr. Bidens’ criticism and Mr. Netanyahu’s response sparked a political outcry in Israel, even as Mr. Herzog, the president, continued meetings Wednesday morning with representatives of some of the smaller opposition parties not directly involved in the negotiations.

Members of Mr Netanyahu’s governing coalition denounced Mr Bidens’ remarks, saying the US president had been fooled by fake news.

Miki Zohar, the culture and sports minister of Mr. Netanyahus’ conservative Likud party, wrote on Twitter: “It is sad that President Biden has also been a victim of the fake news spread in Israel against our justified judicial reform.

Mr. Zohar quickly deleted that tweet and posted a new one, saying he deleted his previous post out of respect for our important relationship with our greatest ally, the United States. But he continued: It is heartbreaking to see how damaged Israel is by all the fake news that has been spread about our justified judicial reform.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right national security minister, told Israel Army Radio on Wednesday that Biden and his administration needed to understand that Israel is an independent country. It’s not just another star on the American flag.

He added: We are a democracy, and I expect the President of the United States to understand this point.

Opposition leaders have warned that Mr Netanyahu has caused unprecedented damage to relations with the administration in the three months since he returned to power.

Benny Gantz, the centrist leader of the opposition National Unity party and a former defense minister and military chief, chastised Mr Netanyahu for mishandling Israel’s relationship with the United States.

President Biden sent an urgent appeal to the Israeli government tonight, Gantz wrote on Twitter. Damaging relations with the United States, our best friend and most important ally, is a strategic attack. The Prime Minister must guide his negotiating teams on the judicial legislation, act quickly to repair the situation and preserve the Israeli democracy that underlies these values.

Mr. Gantz added that Mr. Netanyahu must show political and security responsibility and announce that the defense minister whom he sacked, but whose dismissal has not yet taken effect, will remain in his post.

The prime minister’s critics also noted that Mr Netanyahu showed no qualms about blatantly entering the US political arena in 2015 when, in a challenge to the Obama administration, he addressed a meeting joint congress and denounced the negotiations with Iran on its nuclear power. program, calling it a bad deal.

Efraim Halevy, a former head of the Mossad, Israel’s spy agency, told Israel Public Radio on Wednesday: “When the Prime Minister asks the President of the United States not to interfere in internal affairs of Israel, he may be forgetting that he was downright interfering by appearing before the Congress.

Mr Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has long boasted of being the country’s most experienced leader in handling security and diplomacy. Israeli political pundits had noted in recent weeks the unusual delay in the Biden administration’s extension of an invitation to visit Washington.

After 18 months in opposition, Mr Netanyahu won an election in November and his coalition, the most right-wing and religiously conservative in Israel’s history, was sworn in late last year.

Gabby Sobelman contributed reporting from Rehovot, Israel.

