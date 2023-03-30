China Warns of Retaliation if Taiwan President Meets US House Speaker During Visit | Taiwan





The Chinese government has threatened retaliation if Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen meets with the Speaker of the United States House this week, and urged the United States not to let her transit through the country, saying that it would be a provocation.

Tsai left Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon for a 10-day trip to visit Central American allies Belize and Guatemala. The trip includes two stopovers, in New York on the outward journey and in Los Angeles on the outward journey. Tsai is scheduled to meet the speaker, Kevin McCarthy in California, but there has been no official confirmation.

Just hours before Tsai was to leave Taipei, Taiwan’s China Affairs Office issued a travel warning.

If she contacts US President McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destroys peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. , said Zhu Fenglian, spokesman for the office at a press conference.

We strongly oppose it and will certainly take steps to resolutely fight back.

The One China Principle is a Chinese edict that clearly states the government’s claim to Taiwan.

Shortly before his departure on Wednesday, Tsai told the media that outside pressure would not stop Taiwan from engaging with the world.

Taiwan’s determination to reach out to the world will only grow stronger and stronger, she said. We are calm, confident, inflexible and non-provocative.

Speaking at Taoyuan airport where she was joined by ambassadors from Guatemala and Belize, Tsai said Taiwan will uphold the values ​​of freedom and democracy.

When the international community needs Taiwan, Taiwan will help. And if Taiwan encounters difficulties, the partners will also support Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tweeted a photo from inside the plane before takeoff.

I am happy to accompany [Tsai] once again on a trip to visit our allies Guatemala & Belize. I heard that it is very hot there, whether it rains or not.

Beijing intends to annex Taiwan as part of what it calls reunification. Taiwan’s democratically elected government and a large majority of its people reject the prospect of a Chinese regime.

The United States does not recognize Taiwan as a country, but strongly supports its efforts to resist Beijing’s growing efforts at military intimidation and diplomatic coercion.

The US government had said Tsais’ sixth stopover in the US since becoming president in 2016 was normal and warned Beijing not to use it as a pretext for aggressive behavior. In August last year, in response to a visit to Taipei by then US President Nancy Pelosi, China’s People’s Liberation Army surrounded the main island of Taiwan with days of drills. live fire, disrupting maritime and air traffic.

Pelosis’s successor, Republican Kevin McCarthy, had said he would like to visit Taiwan, but a meeting with Tsai in California was interpreted by observers as an attempt to avoid a repeat of Pelosi’s visit.

A US official said a McCarthy meeting with Tsai would signal no escalation from the United States.

Members of Congress have met with the Taiwanese president during almost every transit of Taiwanese leaders in the past, the official said.

