The Last of Us Part 1 PC and Steam Deck Port Tearing





The Last of Us Part 1 has just launched on PC, but players are incredibly unhappy with the port, with reviews on Steam being “mostly negative” at the time of writing.

Naughty Dog’s remake of the 2013 classic coming to PC has been a fairly anticipated release, but so far it hasn’t gone well. The game just launched yesterday, March 28, after being delayed for just under a month in February. And out of over 10,000 Steam reviews, the general consensus is “mostly negative.” This is largely because the port does not perform well for a number of players, with some experiencing frequent crashes, frame rate issues, and the game taking a long time to create shaders on initial startup. Besides that, the game does not work well on Steam Deck, although it is not verified yet. Naughty Dog has acknowledged the issues since the game launched and has promised to fix them in future patches.

The Last of Us Part I PC players: We have heard your concerns and our team is actively investigating several issues you have reported. We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in future patches.

March 28, 2023

“The Last of Us Part I PC players: We have heard your concerns and our team is actively investigating several issues you have reported,” Naughty Dog wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will fix issues in future patches.” The post also noted that you can submit a ticket on Naughty Dog’s request page, and it also listed all known issues.

However, not all reviews are negative, with some gamers noting that they experience no issues even with low-end PCs, although some still experience long wait times to download shaders.

If you manage to access the game after loading the shaders and own the game on the Epic Games Store, you can ask Ellie to wear a t-shirt that references Alan Wake.

