Dumb phones are on the rise in the US as Gen Z limits screen time





Dumb phones may be falling out of favor globally, but that’s a different story in the US

Companies like HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, continue to sell millions of mobile devices similar to those used in the early 2000s. This includes so-called “feature phones”, traditional flip phones or zipper with additional features such as GPS or access point. .

“I think you can see it with some Gen Z populations, they’re tired of screens,” said Jose Briones, dumb phone influencer and moderator of the subreddit, “r/dumbphones.” “They don’t know what’s going on with mental health and they’re trying to cut back.”

In the United States, sales of flip phones increased in 2022 for HMD Global, with tens of thousands sold each month. At the same time, global sales of HMD’s feature phones were down, according to the company.

In 2022, nearly 80% of feature phone sales in 2022 came from the Middle East, Africa and India, according to Counterpoint Research. But some see that number changing, as a possibility of young people in the United States returns to dumb or minimalist phones.

“In North America, the dumb phone market is pretty much flat,” Moorhead said. “But I could see it go up to 5% over the next five years, if nothing else, based on the public health issues that exist.”

Companies like Punkt and Light are responding to the trend by selling devices aimed at those who want to spend less time on their phone and on social media. On YouTube, you’ll find a slew of influencers touting these phones.

“What we’re trying to do with the Light phone is not to make a dumb phone, but to make a more intentional phone, a premium, minimal phone that’s not inherently anti-tech,” said Joe Hollier, co-founder. light. “But it’s about consciously choosing how and when to use the aspects of technology that improve my quality of life.”

Watch the video to find out which dumb phones might have a bright future in the US

