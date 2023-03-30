What to expect during the Taiwanese president’s visit to the United States





Tsai stops in the United States at both ends of a Latin American trip. Shell will be in New York for a day on Thursday to receive a leadership award from a conservative think tank and will meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles on April 5.

It’s the seventh such trip to the United States since she became president in 2016, but it comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing have soured over the spy balloon that recently passed through the American and Chinese support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

His visit makes the growing rift between lawmakers arguing for Taiwan’s protection at all costs all the more stark and an administration trying to rein in China without completely derailing a relationship that’s already at its most frosty level in decades.

Beijing calls the visit an affront to US-China relations and a provocation. The trip is not so much a transit, … but the United States is clearly complicit and supportive of Taiwan separatists, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Wednesday. Chinese Office of Taiwan Affairs spokesman Zhu Fenglian added that Beijing will take steps to resolutely counter any meeting between Tsai and McCarthy.

Asked Wednesday about McCarthy’s plan to meet with Tsai, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: We leave it to President McCarthy to talk about his schedule, his schedule and what he intends to do or not to do, particularly with regard to this transit. Taipei is cooperating by not releasing any details about Tsais’ U.S. schedule.

McCarthy is among a group of lawmakers who argue the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to show support for Taiwan. And they demand that the United States provide all necessary military and diplomatic support to prevent Beijing from attempting to annex the island. Over the past two years, they have drafted legislation proposing everything from the establishment of formal US diplomatic relations with Taiwan to the loan of US military equipment to Taipei in the event of preemptive aggression by China.

The Biden administration is not strong enough in its support for Taiwan, Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) said. Prioritizing US-Taiwanese arms sales and training programs today is a prerequisite for deterring a PRC attack on Taiwan in the near future.

This sentiment is bipartisan. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), a senior member of the House Select Committee on China, said the administration must expand and strengthen U.S. defense and economic ties with Taiwan, and provide promised weapons since a long time.

The next meeting between McCarthy and Tsai is a great example of the dynamic. McCarthy initially announced plans to visit Taiwan, prompting Beijing to warn that such a trip could undermine China-US relations or peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. It was a clear reminder that China responded to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan in August with days of live-fire air and naval exercises around the island.

McCarthy responded by saying I don’t think China can tell me where I can go. The Biden administration has refrained from intervening. I am not aware of the presidents office announcing a planned trip. They’re going to make their own decisions, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in January.

It’s unclear what prompted McCarthy to compromise with the California meeting (and his office did not respond to a request for comment). But the White House is clearly concerned that Beijing will respond to Tsais’ presence in the United States with a new wave of threatening military activity around Taiwan. Beijing should not use this transit as a pretext to step up any aggressive activity around the Taiwan Strait, Kirby told the National Security Council on Wednesday. The White House had multiple diplomatic discussions with Beijing over Tsais’ visit to prevent this from happening, Kirby said.

These talks have not calmed Beijing’s bluster. Tsais’ visit could lead to another serious, serious, serious showdown in China-US relations, Chargé d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, Xu Xueyuan told reporters on Wednesday. Those who play with fire will perish, Xu warned.

Lawmakers have broken promises from the Biden administration to point to in their case for more action in Taiwan. Deliveries to Taiwan of billions of dollars of US weapons are behind schedule due to pandemic-related supply chain issues exacerbated by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

We are already in the window of maximum danger and we need everyone on deck to deter Xi Jinping’s malign plans in Taiwan, said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), Chairman of the House Select Committee on China, stressing the need to quickly get weapons to Taiwan.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment on this story. But Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week that a task force launched in September to unravel issues in arms supply chains was making progress.

Another argument from lawmakers: Bidens’ messages on Taiwan are so confusing as to increase the risk of China invading Taiwan.

Four times since August 2021, Biden has said the United States will deploy American military forces to defend Taiwan in the event of an attempted Chinese invasion. And in any case, aides backtracked on comments that appear to reverse the longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity regarding America’s willingness to defend Taiwan. It succeeded in both provoking the Chinese and leaving Taiwan without any guarantee of American support, a dangerous scenario, said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

A move to an explicit US policy of guaranteed military support for Taiwan to repel a Chinese attack, what Cotton calls strategic clarity, has supporters in Taiwan. Dictators are prone to misjudge situations because they are biased, independent Taiwanese lawmaker Freddy Lim said. International support for Taiwan needs to be clearer for China to understand at a glance, Lim said.

Other Taiwanese observers have less charitable views on Congress’s interest in Taiwan. In the United States, Taiwan is already political football, said Andrew Nien-Dzu Yang, Taiwan’s former defense minister and adjunct assistant professor at National Sun Yat-sen University. The intense US concentration on the island reflects how Taiwan is a bargaining chip for the United States, Yang said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/29/taiwan-president-u-s-visit-00089556 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related