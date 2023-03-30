The President of Taiwan begins a sensitive stopover in the United States; China warns against meetings





Taiwanese President Tsai arrives in New YorkChina threatens action if Tsai meets with US House SpeakerNo reason for China to overreact, say US officialsTsai also visits Guatemala and Belize

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York on Wednesday on a sensitive stopover in the United States, vowing en route not to let outside pressure stop the island from engage with the world after China threatened retaliation if it met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China, which claims to democratically govern Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned US officials not to meet Tsai, who is on his first stopover in the United States since 2019, seeing it as support for the country’s desire. island to be considered a separate country.

China staged major war games around Taiwan in August when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei. Taiwan’s armed forces say they monitor any Chinese movement when Tsai is overseas.

Tsai is on his way to Guatemala and Belize, two of the few countries that diplomatically recognize Taiwan. She will stay in New York until Saturday and will also visit Los Angeles upon her return from Central America. She is expected to meet McCarthy in California, although this is not officially confirmed.

“External pressure will not hinder our determination to go out to the world,” Tsai said before departure at Taiwan’s main international airport in Taoyuan.

“We are calm and confident, we will not give in or provoke. Taiwan will firmly walk the path of freedom and democracy and step into the world. Although this road is difficult, Taiwan is not alone,” he said. Tsai.

Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the United States confirmed Tsai’s arrival in New York on Wednesday afternoon and said none of his events were open to the press or the public during his stopover there. down. Video clips showed her being greeted in the city by flag-waving supporters.

Taiwan has gradually lost official recognition from more countries as they transition to Beijing. Honduras switched loyalties on Sunday, leaving just 13 with formal ties to Taiwan. Beijing claims that Taiwan belongs to “one China” and, as a Chinese province, has no right to state-to-state relations. Taiwan disputes this.

Taiwan is China’s most sensitive territorial issue and a major bone of contention with Washington, which like most countries has only informal ties with Taipei. But the US government is required by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself and it facilitates unofficial stopovers.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Zhu Fenglian told Beijing that if Tsai meets with McCarthy, China “will definitely take steps to resolutely retaliate.”

Xu Xueyuan, charge d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told reporters that such a meeting “could lead to another serious confrontation in China-US relations”.

“We have made solemn demarches to the US side many times and made it clear to them that all consequences must be borne by the US side,” she said.

[1/6]Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen arrives at the Lotte Hotel in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

MEETINGS AND BANQUETS

The U.S. transit is Tsai’s seventh since taking office in 2016 and comes amid fears in the United States and elsewhere that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could embolden China to act against Taiwan.

A meeting with McCarthy would be the first between a Taiwanese leader and a Speaker of the United States House on American soil, although it is seen as a potentially less provocative alternative to McCarthy’s visit to Taiwan, which he said hope to do.

Two sources told Reuters that as many as 20 or more U.S. lawmakers planned to accompany McCarthy for his meeting with Tsai, originally scheduled for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library near Los Angeles. The library has yet to confirm the meeting.

Two other sources said Tsai would attend a banquet with Taiwanese Americans and overseas Taiwanese in New York, as well as an event Thursday with the Hudson Institute, a think tank of which the Taiwanese government is a member. major donor, according to its annual reports.

U.S. officials said Tsai would meet with Laura Rosenberger, president of the Washington headquarters of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), a U.S. government-run nonprofit that has unofficial relations with Taiwan.

Rosenberger, who took office last week, was previously a senior official for China and Taiwan on President Joe Biden’s National Security Council.

Tsai’s transit comes as US relations with China are at what some analysts consider their worst level since Washington normalized relations with Beijing in 1979 and changed diplomatic recognition of Taipei.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby urged China not to use a “normal” layover as a pretext to increase aggressive activity against Taiwan.

“We are aware that things are tense right now” between the United States and China, Kirby said, but he urged Beijing to keep the lines of communication open.

Kirby said Washington still wanted to reschedule a trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that was postponed last month when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down by a US fighter jet.

A senior US administration official told reporters that Beijing had stepped up military, economic and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan, but that Washington would not change its “long-standing practice” of facilitating transits through the United States.

Reporting by Bernard Orr, Fabian Hamacher, Yimou Lee, David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; Written by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Stephen Coates and Cynthia Osterman

