Brazil and China reach trade deal to ditch US dollar

Brazil and China have reportedly reached an agreement to abandon the US dollar in favor of their own currencies in commercial transactions.

The agreement, announced on Wednesday, will allow China and Brazil to carry out commercial and financial transactions directly, exchanging yuan for reais – or vice versa – rather than first converting their currencies to the US dollar.

Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) President Jorge Viana speaks during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing, China March 29, 2023. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Reuters Photos )

Brazil’s Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) said the new deal should “reduce costs” and “promote even greater two-way trade and facilitate investment”.

China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner, accounting for more than a fifth of all imports, followed by the United States, according to the latest figures. China is also Brazil’s largest export market, accounting for more than a third of all exports.

China overtook the United States as Brazil’s top trading partner in 2009. Today, Brazil is the largest recipient of Chinese investment in Latin America, thanks to spending on high-voltage power lines and oil extraction.

Officials from the two countries reached a preliminary agreement to ditch the US dollar in January and the deal was announced after a high-level trade meeting between China and Brazil in Beijing.

President of the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) Jorge Viana attends the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing, China March 29, 2023.

Brazilian President Luiz da Silva, sworn in in January, decided to strengthen ties with Beijing after a period of rocky relations under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, who used anti-China rhetoric during the campaign and in office.

Brazil’s leftist president was due to travel to Beijing last weekend and had to cancel his trip after contracting pneumonia. A delegation made up of ministers, senators, lawmakers and hundreds of business people – including more than 100 from the agricultural sector – had been set up to accompany Lula on his first state visit since taking office. .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

