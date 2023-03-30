UK re-entry into EU Horizon program threatened by cash dispute





Britain’s bid to rejoin the EU’s Horizon research program, which is expected to be one of the early victories of the recent Northern Ireland trade deal, is threatened by a funding dispute.

British scientists say membership in the 95.5 billion program is essential for scientific research and investment, but Britain has been blocked from the plan from 2021 due to Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade dispute.

With London and Brussels facing a new chapter in their relationship after the Windsor Framework for a Northern Ireland trade agreement was finalized last week, a re-entry to the Horizon seemed likely.

However, the UK insists on reducing annual contributions to the seven-year program.

A UK government spokesperson said EU delays over the past two years have had damaging and lasting effects on UK R&D. Discussions of the way forward should reflect the financial realities we missed during two years of our seven-year program.

As a member of Horizon through 2020, UK institutions received research grants worth approximately equal to government contributions. Once blocked from the program, British researchers can participate in, but not lead, Horizon-funded projects that are directly funded by London.

However, UK contributions to EU programs such as Horizon are governed by the terms of the Brexit trade and cooperation agreement.

Under the terms of the TCA, the UK must share an amount proportionate to the size of its economy, which is around 18% of the EU’s, according to Statistics Office Eurostat.

The UK was expected to contribute $15 billion to the full seven-year program. The Financial Times calculates that the percentage pro rata fee for the remainder of the program, which ends in 2027, could be as high as $11 billion, equivalent to $9.7 billion, depending on when the UK rejoins Horizon, according to the TCA.

Neither the UK nor the European Commission will confirm these figures. But reducing London’s contribution would involve reopening the TCA, which Brussels disagrees with.

British ministers insist that Brussels must stop the UK’s fair financial dealings.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s allies have confirmed that he is considering bringing Britain back to the Horizon, but he is skeptical of the program and has asked Science Secretary George Freeman to review a Plan B based on global cooperation.

However, academics are demanding re-entry into the program. This month, 18 research institutes jointly called on London and Brussels to quickly re-enter Britain across the line, finally ending the damaging stalemate.

Universities UK chief executive Vivienne Stern, who represents the sector, said she was delighted that talks had begun and understood that the EU had accepted a reasonable adjustment to costs to the UK.

More than 40 countries are involved with Horizon, and EU diplomats say it should be fair to other late-joiners like New Zealand. You will need to reopen TCA to change the payment amount. Absolutely not, said one person.

There will be similar financial wrangling for the UK to join other EU programs, such as Copernicus, an earth monitoring satellite system, and Euratom, the nuclear power agency.

The Commission said: At the EU-UK Partnership Commission on 24 March, the European Commission and the UK Government reaffirmed their commitment to exploiting the full potential of the TCA and maximizing the potential of the EU-UK relationship by: It benefits both parties.

Talks are expected to start after Easter and aim to reach an agreement by June.

