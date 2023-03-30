US auctions Italy-size chunk of Gulf of Mexico for oil drilling | American News





A huge swath of the Gulf of Mexico, covering an area the size of Italy, was auctioned off for oil and gas drilling on Wednesday, in the latest blow to Joe Bidens’ increasingly frayed reputation for oil and gas. managing the climate crisis.

The Presidents’ Home Office has offered a huge area of ​​the central and western Gulf, including stretches of plunging deep water, for drilling projects that will span decades, despite urgent warnings scientists that fossil fuels must be phased out quickly if the world is to avoid disastrous global warming. The auction also comes despite Bidens’ own pre-election pledge to halt all drilling on federal lands and waters.

A total of 313 stretches of ocean, covering 1.6 million acres, received high bids at the auction, the administration announced Wednesday afternoon. There were 32 fossil fuel companies involved in the auction, collectively bidding $309.7 million for the drilling rights. The amount offered by the federal government, however, was much higher than that. The offers will be evaluated by the government in the coming months before the leases are issued.

A total of 73.3 million acres (30 million hectares), an area roughly the size of Italy, was made available to drilling companies, less than a month before the 13th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster. The sale, known as Lease 259, had the potential to extract more than a billion barrels of oil and 4.4 tons of gas over the next 50 years, according to the US federal government.

The auction comes just two weeks after the Bidens administration approved controversial Project Willow, a drilling venture in Alaska’s remote Arctic tundra that will remove more than 600 million barrels of oil over its lifetime. of life, and both actions caused major concern among supporters. of a livable climate, including Bidens’ usual allies.

For the first half of his presidency, Joe Biden led the climate with a transformative vision, but in the second half he appears to be signaling a disastrous climate reversal, said Ben Jealous, executive director of the Sierra Club and prominent progressive.

Plan of the lease 259 sale

Last summer, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (or IRA), a landmark bill that the president hailed as the biggest climate step forward ever. The sweeping legislation has billions of dollars to support renewable energy projects and electric car subsidies, but it also included stipulations that large areas of the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska would be made available for drilling of fossil fuels in order to appease Joe Manchin, a pro-coal Democratic senator and key swing vote.

Climate activists mostly saw the trade-off as worth it, as the resulting emissions reductions should still be significant, but the new drilling glut could wipe out much of the benefits of wind and solar projects over the next the next decade.

If this continues, all the good Biden has done for the future will be undone by Biden himself, Jealous said.

If he is making a political calculation, he is making a bad calculation. He is breaking a major promise on drilling and by going back on his word he will inspire many young people to stay at home rather than vote in 2024. His decisions seem to be rooted in the political and economic calculus of the last century, not this one. this .

The White House has pointed to a series of complicating factors for its climate agenda, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has accelerated the construction of oil and gas export terminals in the United States, bound for of European allies, as well as a tightly divided congressional group and various legal obstacles.

On Friday, Biden said he was inclined to block the Willow project, only to be told by administration lawyers that ConocoPhillips, the project’s lease owner, would likely sue and win to secure it. My strong streak was to disapprove of him on all levels, but the advice I got from the lawyer was that if that was the case, I could very well lose, the president said.

The administration also said the terms of the Inflation Reduction Act also compel sales from the Gulf of Mexico, though opponents argue such a large area need not be put up for sale. .

A separate, even larger area of ​​the Gulf, known as Lease 257, has been embroiled in a legal battle and the last lease blocks will likely end up in court as well, with a coalition of green groups suing this month to stop it. It’s unclear how much interest there will be from the industry as a December lease auction for Alaska’s Cook Inlet yielded only one bid.

These leases were brought back to life by the IRA, but there was no legal reason to offer almost all of the Gulf of Mexico to the oil and gas industry, said George Torgun, lawyer at Earthjustice, which claims the drilling, apart from its climatic impacts. , will further strain communities of color that live next to polluting refineries along the coast and endanger the Rices Whale, a species endemic to the Gulf with fewer than 50 individuals remaining.

It locks in decades of fossil fuel use when we should be heading in another direction, Torgun said. It’s out of step with what Biden himself has called the existential threat of climate change.

The Oceans Energy Management Office Interiors Department, which oversees lease sales, did not respond to a request for comment. The National Ocean Industries Association, a lobby group for offshore drillers, said allowing the leases is a key part of a national energy strategy that will ensure Americans can continue to have access to critical domestic energy produced from safe, sustainable and responsible way. .

However, the Earth’s climate system is intransigent. The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report warned that 3 billion people worldwide are already suffering severe climate impacts and the global temperature is likely to rise above 1.5°C. , triggering much worse misery within a decade if fossil fuels are not drastically reduced.

The truth is, Earth doesn’t care about politics, it cares about greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, said Alex Ruane, NASA climatologist and lead author of the IPCC.

Even since the last IPCC report in 2021, we have dumped a substantial portion of the carbon budget into the atmosphere. Action and inaction are choices and right now we are getting closer to these temperature goals every day.

