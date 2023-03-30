



London Britain has announced plans to house asylum seekers in ex-army barracks to reduce the cost of providing temporary hotel accommodation.

The proposal, which comes amidst a new and controversial effort to curb cross-channel migration, was presented in the House of Commons on Wednesday by Immigration Minister Robert Genrick. process.

But he stopped short of confirming newspaper reports that the UK would try to load people onto huge barges, saying only that the Home Office “continues to explore the possibility of accommodating migrants on ships, as we have in Scotland and the Netherlands”.

Bloomberg came out claiming that British officials had warned against putting asylum seekers on ships docked in ports, and that this could actually be more expensive than housing them in hotels. Labor branded the proposal an “admission of failure”.

‘Change your posture’

Jenrick told MPs on Wednesday that the “huge number of small boats” crossing the English Channel from France have hit the local economy by “overwhelming our asylum system and forcing the government to place asylum seekers in hotels”.

And he insisted that Britain “must radically change its position towards those who try to enter our country illegally” and fulfill its “legal obligations towards those who would otherwise be in need”.

A new funding package is being promised that will help the city council seek and find alternative accommodation, with a “first lot” that Jenrick said is being set up “to provide basic accommodations on a large scale.”

The UK will use military bases currently at its disposal in Essex and Lincolnshire and is also eyeing separate sites in East Sussex.

“It will be expanded over the next few months and will collectively provide accommodation to thousands of asylum seekers through repurposed barracks blocks and portacabins,” he said.

Catterick Garrison, a military town in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Richmond constituency, is also touted as a site.

The announcement follows the unveiling of Sunaks’ flagship illegal immigration bill, which aims to drastically reduce the number of people using small boats to make the treacherous crossing from France to England’s coast.

The proposal aims to fundamentally block the avenues for those seeking asylum in the UK to challenge their deportation and place new legal obligations on the Home Secretary to deport illegal entrants. The Prime Minister has made stopping boat crossings one of his top five political priorities.

These plans have been criticized by human rights groups, the European Union and the Council of Europe.

The opposition Labor Party said Jenrick’s statement was “an admission of failure” and accused the government of years of failure to curtail channel crossings or stop using hotels.

“People want to see strong border security and a well-managed asylum and refugee system so that the UK can do its best to help people fleeing persecution and conflict with other countries.” Cooper said. “But now I haven’t gotten any of that.”

This story has been updated with additional reporting based on Jenrick’s statement.

