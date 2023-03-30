



When Humza Yousaf became Scotland’s new leader this week, British politics entered a new era of diversity.

With Pakistani Yousaf leading Holyrood and Indian ancestor Rishi Sunak leading Westminster, Britain is blazing a new path in its post-colonial history.

After Yousaf’s victory, Glasgow human rights lawyer Jelina Berlow-Rahman took to Twitter to say the empire strikes back.

Berlow-Rahman, the daughter of Bangladeshi immigrants, viewed the moment as a moment of triumph and inspired pride in parents who worked so hard to give their children a better start in life.

It is more difficult for people from ethnically diverse countries to prove themselves and integrate, she told Al Jazeera.

Berlow-Rahman, a human rights lawyer who grew up in London, moved to Scotland to pursue her studies.

However, unlike Yousaf, who supports Scottish independence, she will not support his Scottish National Party as she does not want Britain to break up.

She’s also not a fan of Sunak’s right-wing Conservative government, which is pushing a controversial bill to crack down on asylum seekers arriving via the English Channel.

She wonders if Home Secretary Sunak and Suela Braverman, whose parents are of Indian descent from Kenya and Mauritius, think they need to prove themselves to political parties as minorities.

That’s their way, she said. Language and manners can be lax at times.

Foysol Choudhury, a Labor member of the Scottish Parliament from Bangladesh, said Yousaf’s coming to power across politics was a proud moment for the South Asian community.

I know how difficult it is to be in the minority and go into politics.” It’s something to celebrate. I’m really proud of him.

To make a difference, Yousaf must champion its ideas, he said.

But even if those thoughts inevitably differ from his own, he will always make a difference with his old friend.

Often they are joined by Scottish Labor Party leader Anas Sarwar, who was born to Pakistani Muslims.

A lot of the time, after discussions, we go out together and talk about other things, he said.

It shows you are all human.

For Qasim Hanif, chair of Glasgow-based Scots Asians for Independence, the prospect of a Scots-Pakistani and British Indian negotiating a partition of Britain is too strong to ignore.

The British Empire could not have foreseen this in 1947, he said. Some of those colonists will turn in their graves.

Yousaf said he wanted to convince a sustained majority before firing the starting gun at indyref2, the Scottish government’s proposed second referendum on secession.

The last vote in 2014 left most Scots behind.

However, the 2016 EU referendum shook public opinion.

While a majority in Britain voted to leave the bloc, most Scots wanted to remain in the EU, a divisive state that had seen the Scottish independence movement regain momentum.

Hanif believes Yousaf was right in abandoning his predecessor Nicola Sturgeons’ plan to turn the next UK general election into a de facto referendum.

He knows how to play politics. If he were to call a de facto referendum, he would already be on the back foot, he said. A UK establishment will bind you in legal battles for many years.

But he hopes Yousaf will jump straight into the battle to make it easier for people to change their perceived gender by filing a legal challenge to the UK government’s Section 35 veto on Scotland’s controversial gender reform.

They need to respect the will of the Scottish Parliament, he said.

As an opening gamble, it is a high-risk move.

Some, at least within Yousaf’s party, question the wisdom of doubling down on the papers plaguing the Sturgeons, who took office last week.

After 16 years in power, Yousaf was derided as the continuity leader of a conceited party.

But his poignant defense of the party’s progressive values ​​reaffirmed the SNP’s manifesto, bringing sharper focus to the growing divide between Scotland and England.

As a French citizen arriving in post-Brexit Scotland, Assa Samak-Roman is familiar with the two countries’ diverse routes to immigration.

What the Conservatives are doing in government is a dog whistle against the far right, the reporter said. Scotland doesn’t have that.

This is the essence of Scottish independence. The SNP is campaigning to free Scotland from brutal social and immigration policies that it has not even voted for, she said.

In her view, Westminster’s Sunaks Tories represent a toxic brand of Britishness.

In contrast, Scotland advocates civic nationalism.

That said, even if I’m only here for a few years, I’m a legitimate Scotsman like anyone else, Samak-Roman said.

Scotland’s first Muslim leader

As the first Muslim to lead a Western democracy, Yousaf’s victory resonated well beyond Britain.

As a French citizen, I think. Wow, this is where Scotland is, she said. Islamophobia is so strong that we can’t even imagine having a Muslim president in France.

However, Yousaf is not an easy ride.

Like the rest of the UK, Scotland has been hurt by the double whammy of COVID-19 and Brexit.

He will take office in firefighting mode, dealing with the continuing fallout from the ferry procurement fiasco, now five years overdue, £240m ($300m) over record hospital waiting lists and cost of living pressures.

He also inherits a party in crisis.

A leadership contest revealed that the SNP’s top brass had misled the media by more than 30,000 membership losses, and the scandal led to the resignation of Sturgeon’s husband, CEO Peter Murrell.

And police are currently investigating the loss of £600,000 ($740,000) of funds in the party vault.

Newly elected Member of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Scottish Parliament (MSP) Humza Yousaf (center) smiles as she walks downstairs after being sworn in and confirmed at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, on May 11, 2011. [File: David Moir/Reuters]

