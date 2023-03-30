Even as the United States beckons, European leaders head for Beijing





BRUSSELS The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, went there in November. Charles Michel of the December European Council. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez is visiting this week. Next week, its French President, Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

European leaders have headed to Beijing, assessing their strategy towards China just as the United States is stepping up pressure to choose sides amid growing acrimony between the two superpowers.

The flurry of diplomatic activity coincides with China’s announcement of an unlimited partnership with Russia and Beijing’s clumsy efforts to arbitrate the war in Ukraine. China’s growing proximity to Moscow has placed Europe in a difficult position.

On the one hand, the war in Ukraine brought deep alignment between the European Union and the United States, which united to oppose the Russian invasion. On the other hand, China is a key trading and investment partner that major European powers, particularly Germany, cannot afford to alienate.

At the same time, Western European countries like Germany, France and Spain, while supporting Ukraine, would like a quicker diplomatic conclusion to the war. They see China as a possible hindrance to Russia and a voice that Vladimir V. Putin, the Russian President, must listen to. And they remain hopeful that China, if not a neutral mediator, could play an important role in securing any eventual settlement.

The Europe link did not lack magical thinking. It’s interesting to see the level of panic on the side of the Europeans and their slightly delusional approach, said Janka Oertel, Asia director of the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin.

She noted that the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, has just visited Moscow and reconfirmed his partnership with Mr. Putin and their common desire to create a new world order. Now, she said, going to Beijing and saying, we’re going to get China to contribute to peace, that’s extraordinary.

Europe should warn China of the serious consequences if it supplies Russia with military equipment and ammunition, Oertel said.

What the visits to Beijing do instead, she said, is send an important signal to Washington: It tells Americans that we care about this relationship with China.

Some of the recent and planned visits to Beijing by European leaders were initially framed as economy-focused and postponed due to the pandemic, but Mr. Xi’s new friendliness with Mr. Putin amid the stalemate over l ukraine has shifted the topic of conversation, and the world’s attention.

Gaining a better understanding of China-US relations The two nations vie for influence on the world stage, maneuvering to gain advantages on land, in the economy and in cyberspace.

China wants nothing more than to separate Europe from the United States, and is keen to stress that a better footing would not only be good for business, but would also benefit Europe’s quest for strategic autonomy in maintaining its independence of action, even vis-à-vis the United States.

Washington, for its part, would like the Europeans to be more firmly on its side and for the newly strengthened transatlantic relationship, described by European diplomats as the best in decades, to include a clearer alignment against China.

European countries, which see China not as a rival but as an increasingly worrisome trading partner, would rather the Americans stop pushing them to take a tougher stance on Beijing.

Diplomats said that in meetings with US authorities, for example, US policymakers described the close coordination of EU-US sanctions against Russia as a blueprint for possible future sanctions against China, in the event military intervention against Taiwan.

That kind of talk, diplomats said, has unsettled European governments, who believe their interests are best served by not choosing sides between Washington and Beijing, especially not so early in what is becoming a superpower standoff.

The Chinese government, meanwhile, says the US does not have Europe’s best interests at heart when it comes to Ukraine.

At the Munich security conference last month, Wang Yi, China’s new foreign policy chief, sharply criticized the United States, calling on the Europeans to act alone.

We must reflect calmly, especially our European friends, on the efforts to be made to stop the war; what framework to establish a lasting peace in Europe; what role should Europe play to demonstrate its strategic autonomy, he said.

He suggested that Washington wanted the war to weaken Russia. Some forces might not want to see the peace talks materialize, he said. They don’t care about the life and death of Ukrainians or the damage done to Europe. They might have broader strategic goals than Ukraine itself.

China has embarked on a new charm offensive in Brussels, with new Ambassador Fu Cong, who took office in December, speaking warmly of China and the European Union as two major forces supporting world peace , two great markets promoting shared development, and two great civilizations promoting human progress.

The Chinese government has also tried to resuscitate a major trade deal with Brussels, the Comprehensive Investment Agreement, which was nearly completed five years ago to American displeasure, announced just days before the president took office. Biden and despite warnings from his teams to wait. But the case has since stalled.

Resurrecting the deal seems unlikely, said Reinhard Btikofer, one of five members of the European Parliament sanctioned by Beijing for their critical views on China after the parliament imposed sanctions on China for its harsh treatment of Uyghurs. a Muslim minority from Xinjiang. China has been accused of crimes against humanity, which it denies, and has placed thousands of Uyghurs in what it calls re-education camps.

EU diplomats said Mr Fu had recently suggested in private meetings that China could unilaterally lift those sanctions if Brussels then decides to go ahead with the investment deal, but the consensus among officials is that a such a decision would be almost impossible.

Some member states have criticized the series of visits by European leaders to Beijing, with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins saying it allows China to divide and conquer.

But Mr Macron on Friday defended his trip with Ms von der Leyen. Speaking to reporters after an EU summit, he said he would coordinate with EU partners. We have a common European vision to engage China to the fullest, he said, adding that the European Union speaks with a united voice.

A united voice on China, however, is conspicuously absent.

Ms von der Leyen, for example, who leads the EU executive and worked closely with the Biden administration to draft sanctions against Russia and align policy, is seen as a China hawk. Besides the importance of trade with China, Mr Macron is interested in a quicker diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine and called on China for help.

Ultimately, the series of EU visits to Beijing may yield little either way. Theresa Fallon, director of the Russia Europe Asia Center for Studies in Brussels, noted that the visits are mainly economic in nature.

But, she said, visits by European leaders to Beijing could also benefit the Chinese government. In particular, the addition of Ms von der Leyen to Mr Macron’s trip next week adds a European dimension, and the Chinese government could use its presence to show that Europe is getting closer to Beijing’s idea as a potential mediator in Ukraine.

In general, Europe sees China’s vague peace proposals as pro-Russian and not as a real basis for negotiation. But China relies so heavily on the economy that portraying such trips as less commercial than about war, she said, is a form of peacewashing.

