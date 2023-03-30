New Settlement Routes for Hong Kong Veterans





Hundreds of Hongkongers who have served in the British Army will be able to apply for settlement in the UK in recognition of their service in the 20th century.

The government’s new Hong Kong Veterans Settlement route is open to all service members who served in the British Armed Forces before 1 July 1997 and to women, spouses or family members, including dependent children.

This will put Hong Kong veterans on an equal footing with other British forces stationed on the same territory. All eligible persons may apply for indefinite leave to enter the country, allowing them to live and work in the UK without restrictions and achieve full UK citizenship.

The settlement application is expected to open this fall.

Immigration Minister Robert Genrick said:

The enormous contributions many Hongkongers made to Britain while serving in the British Army will never be forgotten.

We relied on these veterans to support Hong Kong’s administrative and emergency services, as well as the international efforts of Operation Granby, which liberated Kuwait from Iraqi forces in 1991. In all cases, their loyalty was pivotal. By introducing a new resettlement route for Hong Kong veterans, it is only natural to honor their extraordinary dedication, service and sacrifice.

Today’s announcement will allow those who served before 1 July 1997 to settle in the UK and live without restrictions. Moreover, it means that the UK can continue to respect their services.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Johnny Mercer said:

I am extremely grateful for the contributions of veterans from all over the world who served in the British Armed Forces, including those from Hong Kong who played a key role leading up to the 1997 transition.

By providing this resettlement route, we give Hong Kong veterans and their families the right path to a new life post-service here in the UK.

Many Hong Kong residents served in the British Army before being returned to China on 1 July 1997. Their role was to form part of the military presence on the territory and support Hong Kong’s administrative and emergency services.

Veterans have also played an important role in some of Britain’s most influential international operations, such as Operation Granby, which helped liberate Kuwait from Iraqi forces in 1991.

