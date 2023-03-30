Fighting, vandalism and racial abuse: Bectu investigation reveals extreme audience behavior in British theaters





A new survey by theater cooperative Bectu revealed the extent of antisocial behavior among theatergoers, with many respondents agreeing that it has worsened and become more extreme since the pandemic.

From urination and physical assault in public to verbal abuse and threats, more than 1,500 people working in theaters across the UK shared their experiences of antisocial behavior. The response came primarily from front-of-house, hospitality, box office, and stage door roles, as well as technical roles such as sound and lighting.

90% of respondents reported experiencing or witnessing poor audience behavior, and more than 70% felt the problem got worse after the pandemic. Nearly half of respondents said they had thought about leaving the industry as a result.

Respondents work in a variety of venues and shows, including jukebox musicals, comedy shows, plays, pantomimes, operas, and ballets.

A range of reported incidents are physical aggression. threats of violence; sexual harassment or assault; mass fight; Assault on staff or other members of the audience; Damaging or damaging a place; racial slurs; and more.

Overwhelmingly, surveys show that bullying, violence, intimidation, bullying or employee abuse are the most common forms of bad audience behavior, with over 90% reporting personal experiences with this type of behavior.

This was followed by violence, abuse, discrimination, intimidation or harassment against employees or audience members because of race, gender, sexual orientation, disability or other protected characteristics.

Other commonly reported problems were general disorder, insecurity, intoxication, or lewd behavior. inappropriate use of mobile phones; Vandalism to a place.

Reports on staff appear to be the most common and frequent, but surveys show that violent and antisocial behavior toward fellow audience members is also common.

While many respondents noted a marked lack of concern for changes in behavior post-pandemic, audience awareness of their rights, and the ability of others to enjoy the experience, many respondents felt that venue management was unwillingness, policy or I felt under-resourced. .

Intoxication appeared to be a major factor, with 90% of respondents agreeing that people arriving at a place under the influence of alcohol or other substances contribute to bad behavior.

Other key findings include:

Approximately 30% of respondents have been involved in or witnessed an incident at an event that required police reporting. About 20% feared for their safety at least once, and 20% reported a negative impact on their mental health. More than 80 percent felt that those in customer-facing roles needed more training and support to deal with poor audience behavior. 78% felt more external security was needed to cover audience behavior. action

After the survey, Bectu created a safer theater charter. The Charter calls on venue management to take a more proactive, thorough and zero-tolerance approach to anti-social audience behavior. Supporters can sign the charter here.

The union is also about to launch a campaign to address poor audience behavior.

CEO Bectu Philippa Childs said:

Our findings are a strong call for the industry to do better by its employees and for the audience to consider and modify their behavior. The scale and nature of many of the reported cases is shocking and we will do our best to work with industry to drive urgent and tangible change.

What is clear from these responses is that these instances are not rare or isolated, and are not relegated to any particular type of performance or geographic location. Across the country, people face regular attacks and abuse simply for doing their jobs. This is totally unacceptable and we urge venues and industry organizations to work with us to address this unique problem.

What we found is that antisocial behavior goes far beyond relatively trivial issues like someone talking or playing with a cell phone during a performance. People are fearing for their safety and are coming to work dealing with behavior that no one should ever tolerate.

Everyone has the right to a safe and respectful workplace, and with the sector facing a chronic skills shortage, the fact that nearly half of respondents considered leaving the industry because of antisocial behavior should sound alarming. Many of these workers are already battling long hours and low wages, and urgent action is needed to avoid an exacerbating talent outflow.

