How could the United States ban TikTok?





Lawmakers are sounding the alarm on TikTok and presenting proposals to ban the video-sharing app, but there is no clear consensus on the way forward for the US government.

In addition to a litany of technical issues over how to enforce a ban on a social media platform, the unprecedented nature of the situation poses hurdles that complicate attempts to block the app, which is owned by China-based parent company ByteDance.

The serious stuff: How could a TikTok ban be enforced?

The mounting political pressure, with calls to ban the app from both sides of the aisle but more broadly from Republicans, is rooted in allegations that TikTok poses a national security threat. The company strongly pushed back against the allegations.

Can the president do it himself? Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. (AP Photo/File)

To ban the app in the US, the president could try to do so through an executive order – which is the course of action former President Trump took in 2020 when TikTok’s US political woes have started.

Trump’s order, however, was thwarted by federal judges. President Biden eventually withdrew Trump’s order and replaced it with a call for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to review the application.

“What has happened in the meantime is that members of Congress are now pushing forward statutory reform that would allow the executive branch to have the authority it didn’t have the last time around,” he said. said Sarah Kreps, director of the Cornell Tech Policy Institute.

How Congress Could Ban TikTok A sign in favor of TikTok is seen following a press conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, conducted with creators who use the platform and Representatives Jamaal Bowman (DN.Y.) , Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), and Robert Garcia (D-California) to request a ban on the social media app.

Some proposals — mostly from GOP lawmakers — specifically target TikTok. But those proposals have little support from Democrats and are unlikely to make it out of the Democratic-controlled Senate.

RESTRICT (Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology) Act, a bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate earlier this month, is more likely to pass.

Inside the proposal: Senators introduce bipartisan bill to give president power to ban TikTok, other tech

The bill, which also has support from the White House, doesn’t just target TikTok. Rather, it would give the administration the power to regulate or ultimately ban technology tied to foreign adversaries — including, but not limited to, China and TikTok.

“Executive orders are subject to greater scrutiny, and it is certainly possible to challenge an executive order as an abuse of power on a larger scale than the alternative, which would be an act of Congress,” said Michael Zweiback, a criminal defense attorney. with experience in cybersecurity.

“I think if they’re going to do that…I think that’s probably the most prudent way for them to not only pass a ban, but also make sure it’s not subject to challenge down the line. “, he added.

Legal challenges ahead

In any form, however, a ban on the popular video-sharing app would likely lead to a legal challenge. Even if a challenge doesn’t come from TikTok, outside groups have already warned Congress against a ban, including over free speech concerns.

Congressional showdown: Four key takeaways as lawmakers grill TikTok CEO

Although the courts did not rule in favor of Trump’s ban, political developments may make a difference to how the courts view one now, Kreps said. She said the three-year period since the proposed 2020 ban was “pivotal” in terms of attitudes in the United States towards China becoming “extremely skeptical”, as well as the country now having a “polarizing” Trump. removed from office.

“The politics of that look dramatically different this time and historically the courts have been reluctant to encroach on executive powers in matters of national security,” Kreps said.

CFIUS: The secret weapon The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

As Congress steps up scrutiny of TikTok, the Biden administration’s CFIUS review is still ongoing. Few details have emerged since the start, but TikTok confirmed earlier this month that the Biden administration had threatened to ban the app if ByteDance did not sell its stake.

The CFIUS is an interagency committee with the authority to review certain transactions involving foreign investment in the United States. It has the power to pressure foreign companies to sell their stakes in US companies and to block potential foreign acquisitions of US companies.

For sale or abandoned? : Biden’s latest move against TikTok raises questions about banning and owner-selling

Adam Kovacevich, CEO of tech industry group Chamber of Progress, said he believed an administration demand that ByteDance split from TikTok was still the most likely outcome. Chamber of Progress names Apple, Amazon, Google and Meta among its business partners.

He compared it to the March 2020 sale of dating app Grindr by its Chinese owner after the government reportedly raised concerns following a CFIUS review.

“I don’t think the RESTRICT law is necessary to justify their request for surrender; I think they have all the authority they need under current law to require the app to be sold to a US company, and again, the Grindr case being the model,” said Kovacevich.

Kreps, however, said ByteDance was unlikely to sell its stake given fierce opposition from the Chinese government.

Deaths feared after two army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky Casualties have been reported after an army helicopter crashes in Kentucky

A spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said last week that China would “resolutely oppose” a forced sale of ByteDance’s TikTok.

Although a ban is not the “first choice” of any party, Kreps noted that it may be the only option left.

“I don’t see any common ground when it comes to negotiating an outcome other than a ban,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/technology/3923747-how-could-the-us-ban-tiktok/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related