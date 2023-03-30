Column: US Money Supply Falls at Fastest Rate Since 1930s





ORLANDO, Fla., March 29 (Reuters) – U.S. money supply is falling at its fastest pace since the 1930s, a wake-up call for the economy and financial markets.

Money supply has now been contracting year-on-year since December, a development unprecedented in modern times that should make investors sit up and take notice – growth, asset prices and the inflation could all weaken.

This is largely a consequence of the reversal of liquidity generated by the massive post-pandemic fiscal and monetary stimulus, the reduction of its balance sheet by the Federal Reserve via quantitative tightening, lower bank deposits and weak credit demand and supply.

All things being equal, this is a sign that the Fed does not need to raise interest rates any further. Given the one to two year lag between changes in the money supply and the impact on asset prices and inflation, this could even be a sign that the US central bank should cut rates.

Fed data showed Tuesday that the M2 money supply, a benchmark measure of the amount of cash and cash-like assets circulating in the US economy, fell an unadjusted 2.2% to 21,099. billion in February compared to the same period a year earlier.

In seasonally adjusted terms, M2 money supply fell 2.4% from the same month last year to $21.063 trillion.

chart

That was before the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March – both among the nation’s 25 largest banks – which stoked fears of a credit crunch, fueled market volatility and prompted policy measures. temporary emergency liquidity and Fed support worth hundreds of euros. billions of dollars.

Matt King of Citi in London, an expert on capital flows and liquidity, argues that if money supply growth can reasonably be considered to increase liquidity and fuel inflationary pressures, then the reverse should be true. .

“M2 is a driver of broader asset price inflation, consumer inflation, equities and housing. broader economic weakness,” he said.

chartMONEY IS WHAT I WANT

M2 measures the country’s overall reserve of cash, coins, bills, bank deposits, and money market funds, and is essentially the broadest measure of cash and cash-like liquid assets.

Monetary growth began to slow in early 2021 as the basic effects of fiscal and monetary madness to combat the coronavirus pandemic kicked in. The trend accelerated with the resumption of the Fed’s QT program and M2 contracted in December for the first time since the 1940s.

Money supply contraction is rare, but has been buried this year in the blizzard of market volatility around the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes and, more recently, the banking shock that rocked rates and bond markets, as well as central bank expectations.

More generally, the money supply has been out of fashion for 30 years, since central banks began to use interest rates as their main tool to achieve their consumer price inflation targets, usually around 2%.

A mix of factors in the 1980s and 1990s – including falling inflation, financial deregulation, the “financialization” of economies – helped loosen the link between monetary targeting and GDP growth. The money supply was seen as a less reliable basis for policy-making.

YOU NEVER GIVE ME YOUR MONEY

The post-COVID stimulus spurt and the Fed’s equally dramatic push to tighten policy – primarily via supercharged rate hikes, but also QT – have had a profound effect on bank customer deposits, reserve balances and general liquidity in the system.

The banking sector shock intensified some of these trends. By some measures, retail deposit outflows from U.S. banks were the largest on record, especially from smaller banks and regional banks.

chart

Estimates vary, but hundreds of billions of dollars have leaked from these institutions. If deposits fall, banks have to reduce lending to match their assets and liabilities, so the impact on money supply M2 is less sharp.

In addition, much of this deposit flow has been invested in money market funds, which now boast a record aggregate balance of over $5 trillion. But money market funds are part of M2.

To further complicate the picture, flows of money market funds represent a portion of the $2 trillion-plus that institutions park daily at the Fed’s reverse repo facility.

There is still plenty of money in the system, but much of it is stagnating. This matches data showing that credit demand was already weakening and lending standards were already tightening, even before the banking shock.

Lawrence Goodman, founder and president of the Center for Financial Stability, a think tank, says too much cash has been allowed to flow through the system for too long, and the effects of that unraveling are now being felt. Investors should ignore money supply at their peril.

“Net-net, silver is dying out. Monetary measures send signals about what is happening in the economy. If silver and inflation are falling at this rate, the Fed should end up ‘raise rates,’ Goodman said.

chart

(Views expressed here are those of the author, columnist for Reuters.)

By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Paul Simao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which is committed to integrity, independence and non-partisanship by principles of trust.

Jamie McGeever

Thomson Reuters

Jamie McGeever has been a financial journalist since 1998, reporting from Brazil, Spain, New York, London and now back in the United States. Focus on the economy, central banks, policymakers, and global markets – especially currencies and fixed income. Follow me on Twitter: @ReutersJamie

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/funds/us-money-supply-falling-fastest-rate-since-1930s-2023-03-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related