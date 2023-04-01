UK businesses report surge in orders amid signs of economic recovery | Economic Growth (GDP)





British businesses are reporting a surge in order books in the spring, raising hopes that the economy, which suffered a slump late last year, may finally pick up.

After official figures showed the UK to be slightly stronger than originally thought at the end of 2022, the Institute of Directors said demand, confidence, employment and willingness to invest improved in March.

The IoD said its survey of more than 900 companies, which showed growth in all sectors, would overturn budget forecasts two weeks ago that the economy would see output decline in the first three months of 2023.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: In particular, stronger orders since the end of last year suggest that Q1 economic performance was better than recently expected, as was the March budget.

Half of all companies (50%) reported their order books were healthier in March than at the end of 2022, with 22% saying they were weaker. The balance of +28 increased from +8 in November 2022 and -2 in September 2022. The IoD said net positive scores were recorded in all parts of the economy, including the consumer-facing sector and manufacturing.

Ussher said: While this is undoubtedly good news, strong demand also means that it may take longer than many forecasters expect inflation to reach the Bank of England’s target anytime soon. The UK’s annual inflation rate rose to 10.4% from 10.1% in February, while March figures for the eurozone’s 20 countries, released on Friday, fell to 6.9% from 8.5%.

The National Statistical Office confirmed on Friday that the economy had narrowly escaped a tech downturn, posting two consecutive quarters of negative growth in the second half of 2022.

ONS said it now thinks the economy contracted 0.1% rather than 0.2% between July and September and grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter.

Despite concerns that high inflation, strikes and financial turmoil would lead to reduced production, the builders, manufacturers and telecommunications sectors all recorded faster-than-initial growth.

Government support for energy tariffs supported consumer spending in the fourth quarter, but business investment, which had previously been estimated to grow nearly 5%, declined slightly.

Despite the correction, ONS data shows that the economy has been largely flat since early 2022, growing 0.1% in each of the second and fourth quarters and contracting 0.1% in the third quarter. The economy is still smaller than it was at the end of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic began, but down 0.6% from the 0.8% previously estimated.

ONS Director of Economics and Statistics Darren Morgan said:

Households saved more last quarter as their finances were strengthened by the government’s energy rate subsidy scheme.

Analysts said the economy will continue to struggle in the coming months against a backdrop of rising borrowing costs and the end of government support for energy costs.

Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics said: The upward revisions to real GDP growth for the third and fourth quarters of last year suggest that high inflation has done slightly less damage to the economy than we previously thought. But with about two-thirds of the constraints on real activity from high interest rates that haven’t been felt yet, we still think the economy will slide into a recession this year.

Gabriela Dickens of Pantheon Macroeconomics said that both the first and second quarters of 2023 would see a 0.1% decline. She said the economy would continue to be flat in the first half of the year.

