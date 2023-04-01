CPTPP: UK joins Japan, Australia, etc. in Trans-Pacific Partnership, ‘biggest post-Brexit trade deal’





Atlanta/Hong Kong CNN —

Britain has agreed to join a major free trade bloc in the Pacific region.

Korea will be the first new member country and the first European member country to join the comprehensive and progressive Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which came into effect in 2018.

The government has called the deal the biggest post-Brexit trade deal, but its own estimates suggest that joining the CPTPP will increase UK economic output by less than 0.1% in the long run, or over about 15 years.

We are an open and free trade country and this deal demonstrates the true economic benefits of post-Brexit freedom, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.

The block is home to more than 500 million people and when Britain joins it will account for 15 per cent of global GDP, Sunaks’ office said.

CPTPP is a free trade agreement signed by 11 countries including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam. After former US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2017, it succeeded to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Britain’s agreement came nearly two years after it began negotiations to join the agreement.

Joining the CPTPP is unlikely to change the UK economy. The UK already has trade agreements with 9 of its 11 current member states.

The deal will also not compensate for the blow to GDP caused by leaving the European Union. The Office for Budget Responsibility, which produces economic forecasts for governments, expects Brexit to reduce UK output by 4% over 15 years, compared to what remains in the bloc.

Being a member of the CPTPP means that over 99% of UK exports to 11 other countries can now be traded duty-free. These include major exports such as cheese, automobiles, chocolate, machinery, gin and whiskey.

By September 2022, the UK had exported $60.5 billion ($75 billion) worth of goods to CPTPP countries, Sunaks’ office said in a statement.

Dairies, for example, sent $23.9 million ($29.6 million) worth of products like cheese and butter to Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico last year and will benefit from lower tariffs, he added.

The deal also aims to cut bureaucracy for UK businesses. UK companies are no longer required to be residents of an agreement member country to establish a local office or provide services.

Services accounted for 43% of total UK trade with CPTPP members last year, according to Sunaks office.

As part of the CPTPP, the UK is now in a critical position in the global economy to capture opportunities for new jobs, growth and innovation, Sunak said.

Several companies, including Global Bank Standard Chartered (SCBFF) and Pernod Ricard (PDDRF), expressed support for the deal in a government statement.

Pernod Ricards UK Public Affairs Director Anishka Jelicich said participating in the agreement is a huge opportunity for our Scotch whiskey business.

Five of our top 20 export markets are CPTPP members. We expect lower tariffs and smoother access to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies to boost exports from the UK, secure jobs and investment and double sales in some markets.

However, the UK Trade and Business Council has criticized the deal.

When it comes to trade, distance matters. Joining the bloc will not replace the trade we lose with our closest neighbours, and extended supply chains will mock our climate commitments and undermine environmental and food standards in the UK. said in a statement.

Olesya Dmitracova and Hanna Ziady contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/31/business/uk-joins-cptpp-trade-agreement-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related