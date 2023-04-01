UK agrees to join Asia Pacific trade bloc





Britain agreed on Friday to join the 11-member Asia-Pacific trading bloc, claiming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had demonstrated that the UK government was in control of post-Brexit freedoms.

Talks about Britain becoming a member of a comprehensive and progressive agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership have finally concluded after two years of haggling over quotas and tariffs.

The UK will be the first country to join the CPTPP since the group was established in 2018, and Sunak said the trade deal would bring economic benefits and would also boost his Asia-Pacific orientation to Britain’s foreign policy.

Current members of CPTPP are Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Peru and Vietnam.

Sunak said: We are an open and free trade country and this deal demonstrates the true economic benefits of post-Brexit freedom.

Joining the CPTPP trading bloc puts the UK at the center of a dynamic and growing Pacific economic group as the first new country and first European country.

Downing Street says more than 99 per cent of UK goods exports to CPTPP countries will now be duty-free, including products such as cheese, cars, chocolate, machinery, gin and whiskey.

However, according to the government’s own projections, the UK’s economic gains are minimal and will do little to offset EU trade losses from Brexit.

The government estimates that the CPTPP agreement will increase Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.08 per cent in the long run, but said it could rise if Thailand and South Korea later join the agreement.

However, the UK’s decision to join the CPTPP provides a strengthened economic position in a region preoccupied with how to respond to the rise of China, which has applied to join the trade bloc.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch insists the deal is the most important commercial deal Britain has signed since Brexit and is likely to grow in importance as the rise of Pacific Rim countries continues.

She said the agreement protects vital UK interests, including agriculture and the NHS, and supports high animal welfare and food safety standards.

But the CPTPP deal has been controversial, drawing particular criticism to Britain’s decision to cut tariffs on Malaysian palm oil imports linked to rainforest destruction.

suggestion

Daniela Montalto, Forestry Officer at Greenpeace UK, described the deal as outrageous, adding that lowering palm oil tariffs would only encourage more destruction.

Another contentious issue raised in the deal was the access of Canadian beef to the UK.

Canadian beef is not currently sold in the UK as it is treated with hormones that are banned in the UK.

Under the CPTPP agreement, the UK sets a quota of 13,000 tonnes per year on Canadian beef imports.

However, the meat must meet UK food standards. In other words, it is highly unlikely that it will actually be allowed for sale in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7b503583-b1d6-4763-a519-df46bdb3d924 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related