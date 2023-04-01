The UK has joined the CPTPP, but what does that mean for the UK?





On 31 March the UK joined the CPTPP, but what does that mean for the UK?

The UK has agreed in principle to join the comprehensive and progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This is a landmark move that reaffirms the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. The Transpacific Trade Partnership came into effect in late 2018 in six countries – Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and Singapore – and has since been ratified by Vietnam and Peru, and most recently by Malaysia and Chile. Reduce trade barriers between these countries. The UK’s accession to the CPTPP will therefore support tariff-free trade with a number of countries that the UK currently does not have full FTAs ​​with. This move reflects the emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region in the Integration Review and subsequent Refresh (summarized here), which is seen as a key economic and security priority for the UK.

But how important is accession to the UK? What are the economic and geopolitical consequences of the move?

Economic implications of joining

Most directly, UK accession to the CPTPP means that more than 99% of UK exports to member countries will be subject to duty-free trade. With the CPTPP economy now accounting for 15% of global trade and 13% of global GDP, tariff-free access to this vast market provides important new trade opportunities for the UK. This presents a ripe opportunity for the UK to compete with Australia and New Zealand, the dominant regional exporters, in the distribution of commodities such as pork, poultry and dairy products. Increased trade in sectors such as the automotive industry by leveraging close trade ties with major automotive export destinations such as Japan, Mexico, Canada and Australia; Priority access to previously inaccessible or untapped markets within Asia. UK government modeling suggests UK GDP could increase by 1.8 billion over the long term.

It would provide significant benefits, especially for high-tax industries such as financial services or distilled spirits, where tariffs would be greatly reduced or eliminated. For example, Malaysia’s tax on Scotch whiskey could be cut from 165% to 0%, opening up new trading opportunities for this key UK export and soft power asset.

Increased ease of export could play a key role in helping UK businesses build reliable supply chains amid growing concerns about the aftermath of over-reliance on China and supply chain shortfalls during the COVID-19 crisis. Trade facilitation clauses, improved service commitments and other common rules offer the potential to strengthen supply chain links between member countries, especially given the blurring of the lines between goods and services as a result of technological advances.

The rules of origin clause in the deal allows for greater diversification of manufacturing and production processes, increasing the ability of UK companies to procure materials from fellow CPTPP members and vice versa. From automotive to services to technology industries, these provisions facilitate imports and exports to and from the CPTPP market and open up possibilities for manufacturing high-quality goods. Of course, this will pose the challenge of opening up the UK market to cheaper and in some cases lower quality foreign imports. This could be particularly detrimental to sectors such as agriculture, which cannot compete with the economies of scale available to producers in countries like Australia and New Zealand. There is no doubt the adjustments UK businesses are seeking to address these issues. There are also similar concerns raised over several recent free trade agreements in the UK, particularly the UK-Australia FTA and the now pending US-UK FTA. For example, hormone-treated beef. There’s some explanation that could explain why the UK government went much further than it did in the Australian FTA and accepted the controversial agricultural terms in the CPTPP, but we have yet to see the details of what was agreed upon.

However, one of the most exciting opportunities presented by the signup relates to the ambitious language trade in the digitization of trade, which will also benefit UK industry. Forbidding data localization requirements and forcing source code disclosure can reduce costs and enable companies to provide services more efficiently. Provisions laid out in the customs chapter of the transaction could also help ensure an easier import process for tech goods from Asia, particularly Vietnam. Besides, the deal contains promising terms for the service. This is an area where the EU and even the World Trade Organization (WTO) have traditionally lagged, and consistency in regulatory frameworks can help service organizations (legal, financial, professional and technical) overcome. It serves to remove regulatory barriers and expand the 30 billion services exported to CPTPP countries in 2021.

However, in the absence of comprehensive global trade regulations (which seem to be getting further away), there are potential problems arising from the fact that alignment with one block of transactions may limit alignment with another block. The CPTPP differs considerably from the EU with respect to patent law. For example, it could potentially jeopardize UK membership in the European Patent Convention, and the CPTPP’s requirement that members allow cross-border data transfers by electronic means could conflict with the EU. Data suitability determination. While other CPTPP members have succeeded in upholding data adequacy decisions with the EU, risks remain in the UK that the EU may consider to be of greater technical and political interest. Should data adequacy agreements be revoked, UK companies would have to set up more expensive and bureaucratic systems to share data and could face restrictions on processing EU citizen data. The EU response in principle and (equally importantly) in detail remains unclear.

geostrategic maneuver

Beyond economic considerations, accession to the CPTPP embodies the UK’s long-term vision of strengthening ties with Indo-Pacific countries, which will have real implications for post-Brexit politics and trade posture. In a context of rising tensions with China, defined as a groundbreaking challenge in the recent revision of the Integrated Review, strengthening ties with our allies in the region is becoming increasingly important. As history tells us, strong economic ties will often lead to stronger geopolitical alliances. Strong economic ties with CPTPP countries are of great geopolitical importance, especially given the significant dependence of countries such as Chile on China, for which Beijing is its largest trading partner and major investor via the Digital Silk Road. This move will ultimately provide tangible evidence of Britain’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific and build the relationships it needs to provide a viable alternative to China for Britain’s allies in the region.

It also presents a more direct opportunity for the UK itself to diversify its supply chains and reduce its reliance on China, especially in important minerals. As outlined in a recent report, strengthening relationships with countries such as Chile and Vietnam that have access to rare earth metals are essential to the UK’s resilience and security.

Britain’s accession to the CPTPP has important symbolic value. Accession will be seen as a sign of the UK’s continued commitment to protecting and promoting a free and open trade order internationally, especially in a context of slow protectionism and onshoring. . Britain’s long standing facilitator of free and open trade has historically helped it negotiate trade agreements. Maintaining this stance is important as the UK continues to build new trade partnerships. There’s also something to be said for the benefits of having it on the table. Joining the CPTPP gives the UK the power to form one of the largest and growing trading blocs in the world. In particular, it gains the ability to shape standards-setting within blocks and retain the strategic and soft-power advantages historically gained by leading global standards-setting. This is all the more important as the UK is no longer around the EU table.

While recognizing the benefits of joining the CPTPP for the UK’s access to dynamic and growing markets, it cannot be ignored what it says about the UK’s future trade relationship with the EU. Regulatory differences between the CPTPP and the EU will move the UK away from a trade partnership with the EU and ultimately make accession to the EU customs union virtually impossible. But given that neither the Conservatives nor Labor are advocating a return to the Customs Union and that Britain’s accession to the CPTPP has been in the cards for years, accession could pose some additional challenges to Britain’s new relationship. However, the EU will not fundamentally undermine the EU, especially in light of the recently concluded Windsor Framework on the Northern Ireland Protocol (see our comments here).

potential future growth

Assessments of the costs and benefits of trade agreements are rarely accurate and we should be wary of assumptions based on static models. CPTPP countries are key cornerstones of the Indo-Pacific market, which is one of the fastest growing countries in the world and is expected to generate 56% of global growth from 2019 to 2050. If this potential growth is realized, the UK is a springboard to an increasingly important market and access to a fast-growing middle-class population.

Much of the benefit will depend on whether member states in the UK, which joined the agreement for the first time since 2018, trigger a domino effect on membership growth. China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Taiwan and Uruguay have all officially applied for membership. Most importantly, the United States was a member of the telegraph Trans Pacific Partnership, negotiating accession under President Obama and withdrawing the application under President Trump. The future of this and other new members is unclear. It is assumed that de facto unanimity is required for new member states to join. So far, China (now opposed by Australia, although Canberra’s position has softened slightly) and Taiwan are particularly contentious for different reasons. Nonetheless, it is important that CPTPP continues to gain traction, with potential for significant further growth in trading opportunities for its members. Only time will tell the true value of membership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bfpg.co.uk/2023/03/uk-accession-cptpp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related