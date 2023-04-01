



The UK’s new energy plan, released on Thursday, is a missed opportunity, riddled with half-baked policies that do not do enough to meet the UK’s climate targets, according to green business groups and academics.

The 1,000-page strategy has been criticized by many within the UK’s green sector who fear that the government’s way of doing business to deliver green investments could force the UK to abandon its leading role in climate action.

Environmental groups said plans expected to form the basis of the government’s revised strategy to achieve its net-zero ambitions risk failing to meet legally binding climate targets, which could prompt further court action.

Secretary for Energy and Net Zeroes, Grant Shapps, announced a broad strategy that includes support for carbon capture projects, nuclear energy, offshore wind farms, electric vehicles, home heat pumps and hydrogen generation.

However, most plans are based on existing government commitments and lack new funding.

Josh Burke, senior policy fellow at the London School of Economics Grantham Research Institute, said the lack of a long-term, economy-wide investment plan is undermining investor confidence and preventing the UK from leading the green race.

Joe Biden last fall announced a $370 billion green plan to lower energy costs as the United States accelerates private investment in clean energy solutions as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Concerns have been raised that the scheme’s massive subsidy could lure Britain’s key green industries across the Atlantic.

Instead of seizing this historic moment, governments are falling behind on inflation reduction laws and are not currently taking advantage of the opportunities a green transition will offer. Businesses are making investment decisions now, and in six months the UK will be far behind, Burke said.

He argued that while the government is right to prioritize investment, it should focus on technologies such as onshore wind that will reduce emissions and ensure energy security in the near term.

Ana Musat, managing director of RenewableUK, which represents onshore wind developers, said planning is not enough to attract needed investment in the renewable energy sector in the global race to invest in renewable energy projects. [which] It’s fiercer than ever.

Musat said much more than normal business practices are needed to begin investing at the levels needed to strengthen energy security, reduce consumer costs and reach net zero. Without it, there will be no UK-wide economic benefits of building a new clean energy supply chain. Because it will go elsewhere where the investment environment is more favorable and attractive.

Ministers are also expected to unveil a revised plan to reduce the UK’s carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 by the end of this week.

Friends of the Earth policy director Mike Childs said the group’s lawyers stand ready to take action should a revised plan fall short. He warned that governments must expand and accelerate the race to net zero, but recent plans have seemed half-baked, half-hearted and dangerously lacking in ambition.

Such an announcement would do little to strengthen energy security, lower rates or get on track to meet climate goals, he said.

Mark Maslin, Professor of Climatology at University College London, said:

But once again, the UK government has missed an opportunity to fundamentally transform UK energy production and markets. It is time for innovative initiatives led by companies.

